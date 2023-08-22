As a proud audiophile, I think it's worth investing in a solid pair of noise-canceling earbuds or headphones to you can also tune out the world and just focus on your music. While the latest noise-canceling or even just quality buds and cans usually come with a luxury price tag, Amazon is currently giving customers the chance to save, dropping the price of top Sony models by up to 36 per cent off. Here are three of the best deals we found.

The Sony LinkBuds S are comfortable earbuds with multi-point connection that can pair with two Bluetooth devices, making it easy to swap between listening to audio on your phone, laptop, tablet, and other Bluetooth capable devices. You'll get up to six hours of playback on a single charge and up to 20 with the included charging case. Right now, they're on sale for $128, saving you $71.

The Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones may not come with noise-canceling features, but they do grant you up to 50 hours of battery life, and 90 minutes of playback on only a quick three-minute charge. Coming at an already wallet-friendly price tag, this 37 per cent off sale puts them at only $38, which is perfect for anyone wanting to listen to quality music from a trusted brand without going over budget.

Those looking for noise-canceling headphones should check out the Sony WH-CH720 over-ear cans. Using Sony's integrated Processor V1, this headset lets you customize your noise-canceling settings to your liking and environment. You’ll also get a 35-hour playback time; just three minutes also gets you an extra hour of playback. Right now, you can get them in black or white and save 15 per cent off the original tag.