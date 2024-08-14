Key Takeaways

  • Google's Pixel 9 series of smartphones have officially arrived.
  • The company announced its latest hardware portfolio at its annual Made By Google event.
  • A lucrative trade-in offer of up to $760 back on a Pixel 9 series device is available now via the Google Store.

With Google's hardware keynote for 2024 officially coming to a close, the company's storefront has now been updated with a number of pre-order deals for the new Pixel 9 series.

If you're considering picking up one of Google's brand-new Pixel 9 handsets, there's a compelling trade-in option that's available in particular, that'll partially soften the blow to your wallet.

Through the Google Store, a trade-in of your old Pixel phone could net you up to $760 back on a Pixel 9 series device. The fine print iterates that the offer excludes trade-in values offered with carrier plans, and that your old phone's value claim is based on the purchase of an unlocked Pixel phone via the Google Store.

The back and front of a Hazel Pixel 9 Pro.
Pixel 9 Pro

The Pixel 9 Pro brings a new squared-off design, the Tensor G4 chip, and new AI features like Pixel Screenshots to Google's flagship smartphone line. It's available starting September 4th.

$999 at Google $999 at Best Buy
Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Related
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold might just be the best foldable I've used yet

Google's latest foldable addresses nearly all of the Pixel Fold's shortcomings.

The trade-in offer is valid from August 13 through August 28th, and ends at 11:59pm Pacific Time. "Phones sent for trade-in must be received within 30 days of initiation of trade-in process, provided the purchased device has not been returned during that time," says Google.

A number of additional pre-order deals are outlined on Google's storefront, which are worth taking a look at if you're planning on becoming an early adopter of the Pixel 9. Pre-orders for the standard Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold come with a $100, $200, and $350 Google Store credit bonus, respectively.

Another early adopter perk -- one that was mentioned on stage by Google during the event itself -- is the free year-long subscription to Gemini Advanced. This offer applies to the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, but unfortunately not the standard Pixel 9. The deal is valid for devices activated through October 31, 2025, so it's less time-sensitive than the other new offers.

Google’s Pixel 9 event recap: The top 5 things you missed
Related
Google’s Pixel 9 event recap: The top 5 things you missed

Google's Pixel 9 hardware event for 2024 has come to a close, and there's plenty of announcements to get excited about.

Google's hardware portfolio is stronger than ever before

A new smartwatch and a new pair of wireless earbuds were announced alongside the Pixel 9 series of smartphones

Devices at Pixel 9 event

Google has come a long way over the years when it comes to its hardware offerings -- and the company's 2024 lineup is arguably its strongest ever. Fans of smaller phones will appreciate the decision to offer the Pixel 9 Pro in a 6.3-inch configuration, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold looks to be an excellent advancement over the original Fold.

If you're currently using a Pixel 8 or Pixel 7 handset, then it's arguable that there's not enough compelling stuff here to warrant a hardware upgrade. The slab-style phone market has largely plateaued, after all. But if you have an older-generation model, or want to make the switch to a foldable phone, then Google's trade-in discounts are tough to ignore.

Pixel 9 vs. Pixel 8: How the new and old standard models stack up
Related
Pixel 9 vs Pixel 8: How the new and old standard models stack up

Google's new Pixel 9 flagship starts at $799, and is available now for pre-order.