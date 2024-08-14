Key Takeaways Google's Pixel 9 series of smartphones have officially arrived.

The company announced its latest hardware portfolio at its annual Made By Google event.

A lucrative trade-in offer of up to $760 back on a Pixel 9 series device is available now via the Google Store.

With Google's hardware keynote for 2024 officially coming to a close, the company's storefront has now been updated with a number of pre-order deals for the new Pixel 9 series.

If you're considering picking up one of Google's brand-new Pixel 9 handsets, there's a compelling trade-in option that's available in particular, that'll partially soften the blow to your wallet.

Through the Google Store, a trade-in of your old Pixel phone could net you up to $760 back on a Pixel 9 series device. The fine print iterates that the offer excludes trade-in values offered with carrier plans, and that your old phone's value claim is based on the purchase of an unlocked Pixel phone via the Google Store.

The Pixel 9 Pro brings a new squared-off design, the Tensor G4 chip, and new AI features like Pixel Screenshots to Google's flagship smartphone line. It's available starting September 4th.

The trade-in offer is valid from August 13 through August 28th, and ends at 11:59pm Pacific Time. "Phones sent for trade-in must be received within 30 days of initiation of trade-in process, provided the purchased device has not been returned during that time," says Google.

A number of additional pre-order deals are outlined on Google's storefront, which are worth taking a look at if you're planning on becoming an early adopter of the Pixel 9. Pre-orders for the standard Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold come with a $100, $200, and $350 Google Store credit bonus, respectively.

Another early adopter perk -- one that was mentioned on stage by Google during the event itself -- is the free year-long subscription to Gemini Advanced. This offer applies to the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, but unfortunately not the standard Pixel 9. The deal is valid for devices activated through October 31, 2025, so it's less time-sensitive than the other new offers.

Google's hardware portfolio is stronger than ever before

A new smartwatch and a new pair of wireless earbuds were announced alongside the Pixel 9 series of smartphones

Google has come a long way over the years when it comes to its hardware offerings -- and the company's 2024 lineup is arguably its strongest ever. Fans of smaller phones will appreciate the decision to offer the Pixel 9 Pro in a 6.3-inch configuration, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold looks to be an excellent advancement over the original Fold.

If you're currently using a Pixel 8 or Pixel 7 handset, then it's arguable that there's not enough compelling stuff here to warrant a hardware upgrade. The slab-style phone market has largely plateaued, after all. But if you have an older-generation model, or want to make the switch to a foldable phone, then Google's trade-in discounts are tough to ignore.