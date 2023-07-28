If you've been searching for a new TV, I'd hasten to guess that LG's OLEDs have come up in your search. They're always among our top recommendations for the best TVs you can buy, and also among some of the most reasonably priced - so to see most of LG's 2022 and 2023 OLED TVs with up to $500 in this Best Buy promotion makes them even better value… while the deal lasts.

LG G3

The LG G3 OLED has big flagship boots to fill, and it manages it quite convincingly. In fact, the strides forward this TV has made in 12 months is not something we are used to seeing in OLED technology, and the results are just simply gorgeous.

That's in large part thanks to the new Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology, powered by LG's α9 AI Processor 4K Gen 6, that helps to reduce light loss and improve efficiency.

The result is an even brighter screen than last year's accomplishments, and that is combined with fantastic colour handling and superb detail retrieval. The result is an incredible TV that is possibly the best OLED we've seen yet.

LG C3

LG's C Series range has been the company's best-selling range for some years now, such is its ability to balance out features and performance with a reasonable price. The C3 doesn't drop the ball here, and though the picture improvements may be smaller than we've seen in the LG G3, the picture it produces is as punchy as it is refined.

There's the new α9 AI Processor 4K Gen 6 running the show, and a full suite of HDMI 2.1a ports to ensure you can feed it the best source material - be that gaming or otherwise.

LG B3

This TV is the entry level OLED for the US and UK in 2023, and will offer a 120Hz OLED panel, but without the heatsink to allow for brighter Evo tech.

This is also joined by a less powerful processor - LG's α7 Gen 6 - but you wouldn't notice that. There are a few performance niggles by comparison, but as an affordable OLED for those on a strict budget it's a great choice.

LG G2

This was LG's flagship OLED of 2022 and features LG's 2022 α9 Gen 5 AI processing technology and newer Evo panel, complete with heat sink. This enables higher brightness than its TVs have managed before this, although as I note above, 2023 G3 now overtakes this by some stretch.

Still, if your budget doesn't stretch to this year's offering, a look to the G2 might not be a bad idea. In particular, if you have a very bright room, you'll reap the benefits buying here instead of the C Series.

LG C2

The 2022 LG C2 OLED TV was our favourite TV of last year, thanks to offering a superb OLED performance at a reasonable price. It uses LG's evo panel for the first time, which uses a heat sink to deliver brighter pictures than was previously possible, and a range of screen sizes to suit a range of rooms.

Of course this year's C3 sees some minor picture improvements thanks to the newer processor on board, but the α9 Gen 5 AI processor at work here is no slouch either. So much so, in fact, that you may find the C2 a more compelling buy.

LG B2

You know the drill by now. The LG OLED B series is more affordable than the C Series because, while offering a great 4K OLED panel, it uses the traditional OLED technology and an older processor, the α7 Gen5 AI.

It still supports a full range of technologies, with Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10, HLG and Filmmaker Mode all on board, as well as Dolby Atmos and a 120Hz refresh rate. But the sound system in this TV is 20W from a 2.0 speaker arrangement - you'll need an Atmos system to hear the benefits of the sound processing on board.

LG A2

The LG A2 OLED is the most entry-level set of LG's 2022 OLED line-up, and is the one TV from last year that we don't have an equivalent of in US or UK markets in 2023.

As you might expect, you'll see further performance cuts on the B2, including a 60Hz refresh rate - so this isn't a TV that's going to suit gamers wanting top performance.

Otherwise, it offers a full range of TV tech to make your visuals look great, with at 4K resolution, Dolby Vision IQ, Filmmaker mode and all the rest, but it just sits on a slightly less premium-looking stand.