We're seeing deals and slashed prices all over Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days, also dubbed October Prime Days. One that caught our eye for your home could get you savings now, and down the road - Google's Nest Thermostat. A smart thermostat can save you money on your energy bills by ensuring that you're never heating or cooling an empty home. The Google Nest Thermostat isn't as smart as Nest's more expensive models, but it can still save you a significant amount of money. And right now, you can save twice, by getting the Google Nest Thermostat for 30 per cent off the list price, at $89.99.

Why is the Google Nest Thermostat worth my money?

The Google Nest Thermostat uses sensors to determine when everyone has left the house. It will then automatically set itself to an economical temperature, so that you're not wasting money heating or cooling an empty home. You can adjust the temperature when you're away from home, too, so if you know you're about to head home, you can set the perfect temperature for your arrival.

The built-in smarts can also look for ways to tweak you heating or cooling schedule in order to save you even more on your energy bills. The Google Nest Thermostat may not have the ability to learn your schedule like the Nest Learning Thermostat can, but it can still save you a significant amount of money.

The Google Nest Thermostat can be controlled via app or with a voice assistant such as Google Assistant or Alexa. You can also control the temperature manually by swiping the touch bar on the thermostat itself, so if you have people in your home when you're not there, they'll still be able to turn up the temperature.

Your Google Nest Thermostat can also help to save you even more money by monitoring your heating and cooling system to catch any potential issues before they become major problems. You'll get an alert on your phone if something untoward is detected. You'll also get regular maintenance reminders, which could potentially save you from facing an expensive repair bill.

The Google Nest Thermostat is designed to work without a C wire for the majority of homes. If you have heat-only, cooling-only, or a zone controlled system, then you may need a C wire or other power source in order to use the Google Nest Thermostat. There's an online compatibility checker you can use to ensure that the Google Nest Thermostat will work in your home.