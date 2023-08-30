Amazon Eero Mesh Network Amazon Eero mesh routers Amazon's mesh networking devices are cheaper than ever, with up to 61 per cent off on refurbished models See at Amazon

There's nothing more frustrating than when the wireless Internet drops out in certain parts of your house. No matter how many antennas your router has, it's going to struggle to beam signal through all of your walls, furniture and slow-moving pets. Fear not: Amazon's Eero line of mesh network routers is here to save the day.

Why Amazon's Eero mesh routers are worth your money

There are lots of products competing for your networking dollar, but it’s hard to dispute that Eero is the best mesh on the market. When the company was founded in 2015, they brought a core disruptive idea to the market: that instead of one big beefy router pushing data throughout your network, a system of smaller devices strategically positioned through your home would do a better job.

Amazon thought it was such a good idea that they bought the company in 2019 for $97 million. Since then, they’ve continued to iterate on the concept and pump up the performance. When we reviewed the Eero Pro 6E in 2022, we raved about its "fast speeds and whole-home coverage." Eero networks are also designed to quickly link to smart home devices like speakers, thermostats, security systems and more. Newer models even boast a Zigbee hub built in.

One of the best things about Eero is that it’s easy to extend or modify. Holding a backyard barbecue and need to pump Spotify to a speaker? Just move one of your Eero units to the patio and watch your network adapt. Build an extension to your house, or move one of your pesky teenagers out to the garage? It’s seamless to set up an additional router and add it to your existing Eero network.

Eero offers a wide range of products, with only incremental differences between them. The most recent is the Pro 6E, which offers gigabit+ speeds across multiple devices as well as included Ethernet ports for low-ping gaming. That said, the earlier models are still quite capable of meeting your needs, and the company offers a helpful tool to determine what setup is best for you.

All of these are Amazon Certified Refurbished products, meaning they have been tested and certified to look and work like new and come with the same limited warranty as a new device. The only difference is the packaging. With up to 61 per cent off on some models, there’s never been a better time to supercharge your home network and get rid of those dead zones.