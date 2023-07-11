Amazon / Pocket-lint Amazon Kindle Scribe $254.99 $339.99 Save $85 The Kindle Scribe is Amazon's biggest Kindle, and the first to offer stylus support, so you can read and make notes. And it's at a brilliant price right now. $254.99 on Amazon.com

As part of its epic summer Prime Day shopping event, Amazon has discounted a huge number of products, including pretty much all of its own devices. It's the best time to pick up a Kindle, including the latest, largest Kindle Scribe.

The biggest e-reader in the Kindle family hasn't seen many discounts since it launched and can now be found for just $254.99 on Amazon, representing a mega $85 discount for anyone who is a Prime subscriber. If you've been a bit hesitant to take the plunge on the Scribe, this huge price drop could just persuade you.

Why buy the Kindle Scribe?

The simple answer to that is that there isn't an Amazon Kindle quite like the Kindle Scribe. It's a unique product in Amazon's portfolio, not only offering a much larger screen than any other Amazon Kindle but also giving you the ability to write notes, keep a journal, make a to-do list, markup books and much more. Amazon's been rolling out loads of new features since it first launched too, making it a much more competitive product than it was before.

Its large screen does mean it isn't that small, portable device other Kindles are, but it comes with several advantages. Chief of which is being able to fit more text on screen, or just making the text much larger than what smaller models can manage without reducing the number of words on display.

One thing I really liked about it when testing was that enabled me to have my Kindle library and my daily to-do's and plans all in one device. If wanted to scribble ideas down for a review, a video, or jot down a quick storyboard, I could do it, and also have all my books easily accessible in another tab.

Access to the Amazon Kindle store is a big selling point, for sure, just like it is on any Kindle. Amazon offers books to buy and download and often discounts hundreds of titles to just $0.99; plus there's Prime Reading which gives you access to books at no extra charge if you're a Prime subscriber. For a larger selection, you can subscribe to Kindle Unlimited for a monthly fee, and there's even Audible support for audiobooks. Just connect your buds via Bluetooth.

Its size means it's not brilliant for carrying around every day - especially if you're already carrying a laptop or tablet - but for an at-home or in-the-office device, it's great.