A fantastic way to save money is by getting a year-old phone instead of the latest model. Proving that point, Amazon currently has the 256GB Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for $799.99, an absurd discount off the $1,299.99 normal price. It's not too often you can take home a top-of-the-line phone at a $500 discount, but that's what Amazon offers today.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The phone has a bright and punchy screen with an adaptive refresh rate that creates smoother motion no matter what you're doing. It has an S Pen built right into the phone, so you artists can create right on their phone. And if art isn't your thing, the stylus is still useful for jotting down notes and writing by hand.

Also of note are the cameras - Samsung packed a 108-megapixels, f/1.8 aperture main lens into the phone, which is insanely-high resolution. The 10X zoom telephone shooter stands out for the supporting lenses, as you don't see that kind of optical zoom on smartphones too often. Even the selfie camera is better than most phones, coming in at 40MP.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor is still a beast for multitasking and getting stuff done on your phone. Since this deal is on the 256GB model, you get 12GB of RAM, which is far more than most phones.

In our Galaxy S22 Ultra review, we said, "This handset is all about refinement - from that punchy curved edge display to the distinctive (and excellent) rear cameras arrangement."

If you're a long-time Galaxy Note user, you'll absolutely love the S22 Ultra, as it brings everything beloved about the large Note phones to the S series. "The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra stands apart from the rest of the S22 series as an altogether different offering. Indeed, its integration of an S Pen stylus, plus its whole visual style, makes it more like the Galaxy Note that never was," reads out review.