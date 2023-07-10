Google / Pocket-lint Google Pixel 7a $450 $500 Save $50 Amazon has the Google Pixel 7a for $50 off for Prime Day. This is one of the best midrange phones on the market by a long way. $450 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day deals are coming in nonstop. Currently, Amazon is offering $50 off the fantastic Google Pixel 7a smartphone, one of the best midrange phones you can buy. It's a steal at $500 for what the phone offers, but $450 is a must-buy for anyone in the market for a budget-friendly smartphone.

Why you'll like the Google Pixel 7a at $50 off

The Pixel 7a is remarkably affordable for what it brings to the table. It offers the full Tensor G2 chip, also found in the more expensive Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. While many midrange phones feature lower-end processors, Google kept the same high-end chip found in its more expensive devices for the midrange one. That means you get all the machine learning and AI capabilities in the Pixel 7a.

While Google made some cuts to camera hardware for its more affordable Pixel 7a, it still features the same software that makes Pixel phones among the best for photography. You get Real Tone, Super Res Zoom, Magic Eraser, and all kinds of other software that'll help you capture better pictures. A 64MP primary lens and 13 MP ultrawide shooter are solid for a sub-$500 phone, too.

You also get a 6.1-inch FHD+ display, smaller than the more expensive models but still big enough to get things done.

Unlike the Google Pixel 6a, this phone comes with wireless charging. That's a feature often missing from cheaper phones, so having it, along with all the other goodies offered by the 7a, is a nice bonus.