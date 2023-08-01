Echo Dot 5th Gen $22.99 $49.99 Save $27 This deal is actually incredible. You can get an Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen), a Sengled smart LED bulb, and four months of Amazon Music for $22.99. Don't consider spending full price when you can get a deal like this. $22.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a tremendous Amazon Echo Dot deal today. You can get the speaker for $22.99, which is $27 off the regular price. That is already a great deal, but to sweeten the pot, the company is throwing in a free Sengled multicolor smart bulb that sells for $14.99 by itself. This bundle would typically sell for $49.99, meaning you'll get a substantial 54% off. This is the 5th-generation Amazon Echo Dot, so you get all the company's improvements as it iterated and enhanced the smart speaker. From the solid sound quality to the easy-to-use Alexa support, this is a speaker worth buying.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Dot

The Amazon Echo Dot is one of the best affordable smart home speakers on the market. We gave it a near-perfect 4.5 stars in our review because it improved sound quality with better bass than previous generations. While you want a smart speaker to control your smart home devices, you also want it to work well as a speaker for blasting your favorite tunes, and the 5th-generation Amazon Echo Dot does just that. If you're really into sound quality, you can get two Echo Dots (which would still cost less than the normal price of a single speaker) and use them as stereo pair for truly booming sound.

Our review said, "Of all Amazon's Echo devices, the Echo Dot is the easiest to recommend to most people. It's got most of the same capabilities as its bigger, more expensive siblings and - with the improved speaker - the sound quality is better than it ever has been," and I couldn't agree more. If you're in the market for a smart speaker to get your smart home up and running, you really can't beat what the Echo Dot brings to the table, especially at this price.