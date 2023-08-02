Sadly, we're nearing the end of summer, so it's time for the school year to begin. Whether you have kids in school or you're a student yourself, a new laptop might be the most important item you can get to make the school year a good one, and Best Buy has awesome deals on two MacBook Air laptops. There's a discount on the 13.3-inch model with the M1 chip and the 13.6 model with the M2 processor.

Whichever you choose, you'll get to save some money with these limited-time deals. They're both highly reviewed by Pocket-lint, so you can trust that either will get you through the next few school years without a problem.

MacBook Air 13.3-inch, M1, 8/256GB $749.99 $999.99 Save $250 If you want to get a MacBook and don't want to break the bank, this deal is for you. This one comes with the M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, which is plenty for storing all those important education files. $749.99 at Best Buy

This is the perfect budget-friendly MacBook Air for students (or anyone wanting a great laptop at a reasonable price). It's not the most recent model, but it's still new enough to be competitive with any other high-end laptop on the market, thanks to the versatility of the M1 chip. Our Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) review said, "In the ultraportable market, there's little to compete at this price point," and I'd agree with that sentiment.

MacBook Air 13.6-Inch M2 $949 $1099 Save $150 If you prefer to have the latest and greatest, you'll want to snag this 13.6-inch MacBook Air with the M2 chip. It's designed for power users who want to get lots done. Of course, it's more expensive, but you definitely get a lot for your money, especially at $949. $949 at Best Buy

This is the MacBook deal for people who still want a lightweight laptop with more power and a newer chip. Instead of the M1, this model includes the newer, faster M2. It normally sells for $1099, but Best Buy currently has it for 949, which is $150 off. The savings are smaller, but the laptop is newer and more expensive, to begin with, so it's definitely worth picking up. Our Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) review cited the fabulous design, bright and crisp display, and excellent performance of the processor as key reasons to buy the M2-toting MacBook Air.