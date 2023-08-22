No one likes it when the power goes out - and not because you can’t play your favorite PC games anymore. With the risks of cell phones dying or the inability to charge much-needed flashlights, it's worthwhile to invest in a portable power station ahead of a weather emergency, especially with hurricane season upon us. Cue the need for a portable power station. With this great deal from Amazon, you can pick up the Jackery Explorer 240 for only $199, and save 24 per cent off the original price.

Jackery/Pocket-lint Jackery Explorer 240 Portable Power Station $199 $300 Save $101 Save 34 per cent on this handy, powerful portable power station, designed for any emergencies. Charge your phone up to 24 times with this handy device. Buy at Amazon

Why you should buy the Jackery Explorer 240 Portable Power Station right now

Weighing only 6.6 pounds, the Explorer 240 offers true, versatile portability, and you can carry it around with the built-in solid handle. The non-gasoline power station also comes with a bunch of various ports including one AC outlet, 2 USB-A ports, and one DC car port for a stable power supply. Because it comes with plenty of ports for charging, you can use it for camping or indoor use during emergencies.

The power station can charge a phone up to 24 times for extended power outages or a laptop up to three. Additionally, if you take it on camping trips, it can power a mini cooler for up to three hours or charge your drone up to four times.

Because it's designed for emergencies, while it doesn’t come with a solar panel, you can opt for one to make it truly portable and ready for hurricanes, tornadoes, and more. Right now, it’s on sale for only $199, making this 34 per cent off deal a great one to have battery during emergencies. Add it to your cart to take advantage of the savings today.