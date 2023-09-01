Sony/Pocket-lint Sony XG300 Portable Bluetooth Speaker $200 $350 Save $150 Save $150 on this portable bluetooth speaker and enjoy listening to rich audio while you're on the go. $200 at Best Buy

A constant music listener, I constantly swap between my headphones and Bluetooth speaker to blast my favorite beats. After all, a Bluetooth speaker can have me and my partner enjoying our latest podcast episode while we cook dinner. If you’ve been eyeing a Bluetooth speaker, you can score one right now at Best Buy. The Sony XG300 Portable Bluetooth Speaker just dropped by $150, so you can add it to your next camping trip or kitchen cooking session for only $200.

Why the Sony XG300 is worth your money

Sony arguably makes some of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market, offering rich audio, deep bass, and long battery life in a portable chassis. The XG300 is no exception to Sony's lineup. The design features a useful handle, so you can carry if wherever you go, and the speaker has been certified for IP67 waterproofing and dustproofing. In other words, you can tuck this speaker into your beach bag and add some pizzazz to your beach party without worrying about damaging it.

You can use the Sony Music Center app to adjust the sound to the way you want it. Listening to the new Olivia Rodgrio tunes ahead of the release of GUTS? You’ll find you can tune her music to your preferences. You can also adjust the audio if you’re catching up on Killers of the Flower Moon on Audible ahead of its October release. This is in part thanks to X-Balanced technology Sony infused into the hardware and software, meaning you’ll get great audio no matter how you choose to listen.

Plus, with over 25 hours of playback time, if you forget to charge your speaker (we are guilty as charged), then you won’t have to worry about recharging straightaway. Otherwise, a quick ten-minute charge will get you over an hour.

The deal applies to both colors - black and light gray - so you can add a bit of personal flair to your choice. We also especially love that the speakers themselves offer LED rings for some extra fun. If you’re looking to add some music or podcasting to your day, you can add this to your cart right now for $150 savings. With Labor Day being today, however, we don't know how much longer this deal will last, so act while you can.