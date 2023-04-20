Pocket-lint Samsung Galaxy A53 5G $349 $449 Save $100 The Samsung Galaxy A53 has a big 6.5-inch display, is water resistant, and a microSD card slot all at a great price. And that's even before the discount. Buy on Amazon

We're pretty spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing an Android phone that won't break the bank right now and we were big fans of the Samsung Galaxy A53 even before we saw it discounted so heavily. But with $100 off and fast delivery? What's not to like when you're picking up a Samsung phone for just $349?

Not a lot, really. So let's focus on what there is to like instead. That starts with the large 6.5-inch FHD AMOLED display which is impressive considering the price point we're talking about here.

Then there's the fact that the Galaxy A53 has a microSD card for expanding beyond the included 128GB of storage despite the phone also boasting IP67 dust and water resistance.

Still not convinced? Take a read of our review which says that "if you want a modern Samsung experience without the price tag required to get an S22 series phone, the A53 is a no-brainer."

We also said that the Galaxy A53 hits all the right notes in terms of the key specifications, the design, and the great display. And again, that was at the original price point before this $100 discount.

As for those key specifications, we already mentioned the display and storage. There's also a primary 64-megapixel camera alongside a 12-megapixel ultrawide while the 5,000mAh battery supports 25W fast charging should it be needed. There's also 5G support of course and the phone is unlocked so you can choose your own carrier without having to jump through any hoops.

All things considered, the Galaxy A53 might just be the budget phone you've been looking for and we'd say it's well worth adding to your shortlist while this special price is on offer.