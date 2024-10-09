Key Takeaways Modern iPhones & Android phones offer satellite connectivity for emergencies.

iPhone 14 and up support satellite connection, and you can practice connecting to a satellite even if you have cell coverage.

Google's Pixel 9 allows Satellite SOS for contacting emergency services without cell service, as well.

Hurricane Milton is shaping up to be an extremely dangerous and destructive storm, and officials in Florida are urging anyone in the path of the hurricane to evacuate. One of the first conveniences affected during extreme weather is often cell service and your home internet connection, but if you have a newer smartphone, there's a good chance satellite connectivity could mean you still have a way to get help and stay in touch with your loved ones.

Both modern iPhones and Android phones (in particular, the iPhone 16 and the Pixel 9 ) offer a way to use a satellite connection to make calls to emergency services and share important information like your location, so that you can get help when you need it. Wherever you are, if you take the time to familiarize yourself with these satellite features now, you'll be ready to use them when you actually need them. Here's the satellite features iPhones and Android phones have at their disposal now, and how you can use them.

How to use satellite communication on your iPhone

iPhone 14s and up support satellite connectivity by default

Apple introduced support for satellite connectivity with the iPhone 14 and has included it with each new iPhone since. The company supports several different features that use a satellite connection when you're not connected to Wi-Fi or your carrier, including Messages via satellite, Roadside Assistance , and Emergency SOS via satellite .

Apple's satellite features aren't offered "on iPhone models purchased in Armenia, Belarus, China mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Russia," according to the company's support page.

Unless you're disconnected from your carrier or Wi-Fi your phone won't automatically try and use a satellite connection, but you can demo the feature outside, away from tall buildings and trees, to get some practice. To get started, make sure your iPhone supports satellite (iPhone 14, 15, or 16) and is updated to iOS 18.

Swipe down from the top right corner to open Control Center. Tap on the connectivity controls in the top left corner. Tap on Satellite at the bottom of the list, then Try Demo. Then tap on Try Connecting to Satellite." Agree to turn off cellular during the demo by tapping Turn Off. Move outside to a clear space where you can see the sky. Adjust where you physically point your phone until the onscreen diagram shows the image of your phone lined up with the image of the satellite. You should now be connected.

From this same satellite menu, you can start sending a message via satellite, ask for Roadside Assistance (if you're stuck with a broken down car), or send an Emergency SOS to emergency services and share your current location. For now, these features are offered for entirely free by Apple and could prove incredibly useful during an extreme weather event like Hurricane Milton.

How to use satellite communication on the Pixel 9

Google's smartphones now have their own version of Emergency SOS

The Pixel 9 is Google's first phone with support for satellite communication. Its first use of satellite connectivity is a feature called Satellite SOS which you can use to contact emergency services when you don't have cell service or any other kind of internet connection, not unlike Emergency SOS on the iPhone. Given the expanded support for satellite communication features in Android 15, it seems like at a bare minimum, flagship Android phones will get some version of Satellite SOS going forward. By default, it's focused on getting emergency help, but that's the thing you're most going to need during a hurricane anyway.

When you don't have a cell service or a Wi-Fi connection, dialing 9-1-1 should automatically prompt you to send a Satellite SOS. You'll be asked to describe your emergency situation and fill out a questionnaire, not unlike the questions you'd be asked by an emergency operator. You'll also be prompted to notify your emergency contacts if you want. Once you've filled out all of that information, you'll be asked to connect to a satellite to send your message.

You can practice finding a satellite connection before you need it in your Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, or 9 Pro Fold's Settings app:

Open the Settings app. Tap on the Safety & Emergency section. Tap on Pixel Satellite SOS. Then tap on Try a demo. Read through Google's instructions, then step outside somewhere with a clear view of the sky. Adjust your phone until the onscreen satellite lines up with the green squiggle in the center of your screen. Once your phone connects to the satellite, it will show you a sample Satellite SOS message chain so you know what a message to emergency services looks like.

Until Android 15 is widely available, the Pixel 9 family of phones is some of the only Android devices with satellite connectivity in the United States, and like Apple, Google is offering Satellite SOS for free.

Your phone can keep you connected even without cell service or Wi-Fi

Satellite communication has made smartphones a must-have in an emergency

It's possible these satellite features could become yet another upsell or subscription down the road, but as they exist now, your iPhone or Pixel have a life-saving communication feature that you can use entirely for free. It's worth familiarizing yourself with satellite tools so that you're ready in an emergency situation. You'll have more options on an iPhone right now, but what matters is that the feature is only going to become more common going forward.

If you're looking for other ways you can prepare for the next wildfire, hurricane, or other natural disaster, we've got a guide of must-buy gadgets to consider, along with an article covering the other ways your phone could prove useful in an emergency, so you can familiarize yourself with your options before Hurricane Milton touches ground. Whatever you do, stay safe.