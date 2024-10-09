Amazon's major Prime Big Deals Day event is currently ongoing, and the company's online storefront is brimming with sales of consumer tech products. Among the discounted gadgets is a real gem -- the Satechi 2-in-1 Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand.

Wireless charging technology has its flaws, to be sure, but Satechi is a brand that has crafted quality charging stands for some time now. The addition of the latest Qi2 inductive standard into the mix makes for a rather potent package.

Person opening an Amazon package
Satechi 2-in-1 Qi2 Foldable Wireless Charging Stand features

Qi2 pairs well with Satechi's signature high-end build quality

Satechi 2-in-1 Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand
$64 $80 Save $16

A Qi2-enabled 15W wireless charger with a 5W AirPods charger on the base, and a collapsible metal design for portability.

$64 at Amazon

On the surface, Satechi's latest wireless charging stand isn't particularly different to the other numerous options on the market. The lifted puck + AirPods charging base combination has become commonplace in the post-AirPower era of magnetic MagSafe charging products.

The main magnetic puck is capable of fast charging iPhones (or Qi2-compatible Android phones once available) at a rate of 15W. The 5W charging pad on the base of the product is perfect for AirPods or other small accessories.

The clean, Apple-esque design language is the real story here -- the device fits in perfectly with any and all metal-clad iDevices. The build quality of Satechi products is always top-notch, and the mix of both aluminum and vegan leather makes for a unit that feels hefty and premium.

I find most competing wireless charging stands uninspired from a design perspective. Satechi, meanwhile, has engineered a product that I'd personally be proud to display on my desk or nightstand.

What makes Satechi's 2-in-1Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charger stand out?

The collapsible nature of this stand is a wonderful design perk

Satechi 2-in-1 Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand in its collapsed state
Satechi

Satechi has an important trick up its sleeve with the 2-in-1 Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand -- as the name suggests, the device is collapsible. This transforms the charger into something that can be taken on the go, which is a huge plus for travel lovers the world over. The leveraging of USB-C is another great consideration, adding convenience not found in proprietary or non-detatchable alternative solutions.

It should be noted that competing products such as the Anker 3-in-1 Cube MagSafe Charger Stand also offer portability by design. In fact, Anker's product is more compact and lighter than what Satechi has crafted. The trade-off here is between a premium metal chassis and the practicality that plastic provides.

The Satechi 2-in-1 Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand normally costs $80, but for Amazon's October Prime Day it'll only set you back $64. In other words, that's a saving of $16 which translates to 20% off.

