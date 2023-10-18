SanDisk/ Pocket-lint SanDisk Ultra $37 $100 Save $63 Save an incredible 63 per cent on this 512GB Flash Drive from SanDisk and wave those storage blues good-bye. $37 at Amazon

File sizes are getting bigger all the time, meaning the trusty USB drive you've been using since USB 2.0 first launched all those years ago may no longer fit its purpose unless you actually enjoy waiting ages for the progress bar to shift. And the replacement? This 512GB Ultra Luxe USB 3.1 flash drive, from reputed storage brand SanDisk, offers speedier transfer times and enough space for all your Nickelback albums.

Why you should upgrade to this 512GB USB 3.1 flash drive from SanDisk

First off, the ability to transfer a 1.2GB movie to the drive in less than 30 seconds means you'll barely have time to grab a drink before the process is finished. Its 150MB/s transfer speed is up to 15x faster than standard USB 2.0 drives, which is going to save you a lot of time. You can fit a bunch of files, photos, videos, and songs on the 512GB Ultra Luxe Flash Drive from SanDisk, making sure you have your favorite content or necessary files everywhere you go by adding the drive to your keychain. Besides its storage size and transfer speeds, you'll also get free access to easy file recovery via RescuePRO Deluxe which will help you recover those files you deleted by accident. Finally, with its metal finish, the Ultra Luxe drive looks much smarter than plastic-coated alternatives, not to mention it's also hardier.

Usually priced at $100, you can snag SanDisk's 512GB Ultra Luxe Flash Drive for just $37 and make a massive 63 per cent saving right now. If 512GB is overkill for your needs then the 128GB version is discounted down from $30 to just $12.50, saving you over $17 off RRP.