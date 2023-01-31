Users of the Samsung SmartThings iPhone app can now also control other accessories around the home, so long as they support the Matter standard.

Samsung added support for Matter in a new update that can be downloaded from the App Store free of charge. Those who already have the app installed might already have the updated version if they have automatic updates enabled. For everyone else, the new version of the SmartThings app should be ready and waiting in the App Store.

Once the update is installed users will be able to control Matter-compatible smart home accessories from within the app for the first time, regardless of whether or not they are connected to any other SmartThings gear. Matter support was already added to the SmartThings Station, but this goes beyond that by enabling the control of Matter accessories in isolation.

Matter accessories include switches, plugs, Wi-Fi routers, door locks, and more, and will all now appear in the SmartThings app regardless of their manufacturer.

The Matter standard was devised by Amazon, Apple, Google, and other smart home companies as a way to allow their devices to communicate more easily. Previously, Apple HomeKit accessories didn't necessarily work with Amazon's Alexa and vice-versa. Now, any device that is compatible with Matter will work with both.

Anyone who doesn't already have the SmartThings app installed can download it from the App Store for free right now. Alternatively, Apple's built-in Home app is also Matter-compatible and can be used instead. Matter support requires that iOS 16.1 or later be installed, however, so make sure that your devices are updated to ensure compatibility.