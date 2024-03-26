Key Takeaways New partnership expands Philips Hue TV Sync App availability and offers a recurring payment plan.

Samsung announced today an expanded partnership with Philips Hue with the aim of creating a more integrated and immersive Smart Home experience with the TV at the center of it all. Philips Hue is a leader in smart lighting, with a range of light strips, lamps, and bulbs designed to illuminate your home and allow for incredibly specific customization.

SmartThings and Philips Hue

The announcement means users will be able to tap into Samsung's SmartThings app and take control of any Philips Hue lighting accessories. While previously the Philips Hue Sync TV App was compatible with some Samsung Smart TVs, the new integration allows for more convenient control from a Galaxy mobile device. This will allow your smart lights to more easily sync up with the content on your Samsung TV, whether you're enjoying a dark drama, a live sporting event, or a fantastical video game.

Essentially, the move brings the lighting configuration into Samsung's growing interconnected system of smart devices, so that you can control lighting along with any other of the many devices already integrated in SmartThings, including video cameras, fitness trackers, and home appliances.

Philips Hue TV Sync App expansions

As part of the new partnership, users in Brazil, Hong Kong, Poland, Czech Republic, and Slovakia will now be able to access the app. In addition, the Philips App, priced at $129.99, is now being offered as a recurring plan as well, set at $2.99 per month.

The move is a curious one, but likely meant to relieve some of the initial price shock for new users and aimed at getting more people using the app. It's much easier to test something out at $3 a month. You'll be better served making a decision on whether you want to invest in the one-time purchase after a few months, because if you like it, you’ll eventually have to pay the fee.

Users must purchase the Philips App in order to enjoy the benefits of SmartThings integration.

Who should take advantage?

If you're a Samsung faithful, the move may tip you towards investing in Philips as your smart lighting company. It's also useful for those who enjoy a Samsung Smart TV backed by a quality sound system, whether that's just a soundbar or a larger surround sound system. If the TV is the center of your home, playing music, movies, TV shows, and video games, Samsung wants you to up your smart lighting game with Philips. It won't be cheap, but it does sound convenient.