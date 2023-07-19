Smart rings might not be as popular as smartwatches so far, but they're among some of the most interesting smart health monitoring and tracking tech around. Products like the Oura ring are always well-reviewed and people who own them seem to love them. We've even seen reports of Apple working on something similar and patenting ideas surrounding a smart ring. So it shouldn't be all that surprising that Samsung is now thought to be looking to get involved as well.

According to reports, Samsung is working on a smart ring that might go by the Galaxy Ring name once it's officially announced. But we could be a little way off that happening.

More smarts for your fingers

According to a report by the Korean outlet The Elec, Samsung has already lined up a Japanese company called Meiko to produce the printed circuit boards that will power the new wearable.

The idea of a smart ring is still a new one to many but Oura is undoubtedly showing that they can be useful in a variety of ways. Its rings can run for around a week on a single charge and feature Bluetooth connectivity to allow people to monitor their rings using an iPhone or Android phone. It's suggested that the placement of a ring, and its tighter contact with the wearer's skin, could make it a better form factor for monitoring health and fitness statistics.

Samsung already has plenty of sensors and similar health features in its Galaxy Watch wearables. The Galaxy Ring is thought to have support for ECG and PPG sensors, reports MySmartPrice, but little concrete information is available right now. In fact, the name isn't even guaranteed to be Galaxy Ring at this point - Samsung has also trademarked Galaxy One, Galaxy Pulse, and Galaxy Rhythm names. However, Galaxy Ring does sound best alongside Galaxy Watch.

There's also no public timeline for when a Galaxy Ring wearable could go on sale or even when we should expect more information about its form or functions. But if Samsung really has already lined Meiko up as the company that will help produce components we shouldn't have to wait all that much longer before we start to learn more about the fabled Galaxy Ring.

Before all of that, we have Samsung's expected Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic announcements, likely to take place on 26 July.