Key Takeaways Samsung is expected to announce updates to its flagship phones in January 2024, including the Galaxy S24 Ultra with an upgraded 200-megapixel camera.

The new camera will feature ISOCELL Zoom Anyplace, allowing users to select and automatically track subjects while filming, ensuring they stay in frame and reducing screen shake.

The addition of E2E AI Remosaic improves image processing by reducing latency and enhancing image quality, making for faster capture of 200-megapixel images.

Samsung is now very much expected to announce new updates to its flagship line of phones in January 2024, with the Galaxy S24 Ultra likely to sit at the very top of the pile. We've been hearing rumors of an upgraded 200-megapixel camera being one of the phone's standout features and now Samsung has confirmed that camera's existence. Now, we wait.

The camera's unveiling comes alongside details of what that camera will have to offer including new AI features that should make for better shots. We'll of course need to see this thing in the flesh, but Samsung seems very confident about what its new setup will be capable of.

ISOCELL Zoom Anyplace

The first new addition that Samsung confirmed for its next 200-megapixel sensor is called ISOCELL Zoom Anyplace. Unveiled as part of a bigger press release, the feature will apparently give creators more flexibility and freedom when filming using their new phone. "With the new solution for 200MP image sensors, users can select the desired subject and the camera will automatically track and film it," Samsung says. It also noted that users now have to focus on a moving object when shooting a video themselves. "But with ISOCELL Zoom Anyplace and Qualcomm AI engine, the camera quickly finds a moving subject and tracks and follows it, ensuring that it is not missed during filming," the press release adds. "Even fast-moving subjects are prevented from going off-screen. Additionally, videos can be shot with less screen shake."

Samsung also adds that the new 200-megapixel wide camera will be able to "seamlessly zoom in at 2x or even 4x with no drop off in resolution." Previously, the technique used would result in a much smaller image.

E2E AI Remosaic for Image Capture

The other addition is End-to-End (E2E) AI Remosaic for capturing images. This means that Samsung is changing the way images are collected and processed using the power of AI. "Currently, the steps the 200MP image sensor follows for processing images after shooting are: raw data output occurs before a remosaic, which then leads to image signal processing (ISP) before finishing with JPEG image output. In this process, all of the steps occur in sequence," Samsung says. But that'll change with AI added to the mix. "E2E AI Remosaic improves the process by enabling the remosaic and ISP to take place simultaneously. In other words, E2E AI Remosaic takes a process that occurs in sequence and makes it occur in parallel, thereby reducing remosaic latency by up to half."

The result is that the image is processed more quickly, reducing the time it takes to capture those 200-megapixel images while also improving image quality.

All of that sounds pretty great, but again, we need to see what this means when put into a phone that people can buy. That should happen soon enough if the rumours are accurate, at least.