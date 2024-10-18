Key Takeaways An invitation video leaked on X suggests the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition could release on October 21st.

The phone is rumored to have a slimmer design and a larger display compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition is rumored to have a less visible crease line.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition (SE) could be coming sooner rather than later. A recent leak on X suggests the phone could release on October 21st. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE is rumored to be slimmer and have a larger display than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 .

The leak, posted by a reliable leaker known as Ice Universe on X, shows an invitation from Samsung for an October 21st event. While the video doesn't explicitly state that it's for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE, all eyes are on it as the company is done with its other releases this year already, like the Galaxy S24 FE .

It's important to note this event does not appear to be a Galaxy Unpacked event like Samsung held in the summer for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and Galaxy Ring. According to Tom's Guide, it's also unclear whether there are any plans to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE outside of South Korea and China.

Samsung could be making some improvements to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE

Leaks suggest Samsung has worked to improve the visible crease line on the foldable phone

The new Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition is rumored to fix some of the issues users had with the original Galaxy Z Fold 6 .

Notably, the crease line that is visible on the foldable phone. Another post from Ice Universe on X, seems to suggest that Samsung has done a better job managing the crease line on the foldable phone.

A bigger screen could also be coming to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE. The foldable phone is rumored to have an 8-inch internal display and a 6.5-inch external display. This would be a slight increase over the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which has a 7.6-inch internal display and a 6.3-inch external display. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE is also reportedly thinner with a titanium frame.

Given the improvements the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE might have, I hope the phone gets a global release.