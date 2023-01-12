Future Samsung Galaxy Watch models could use Micro LED displays with the company's display provider said to be gearing up to make the switch.

While current models like the Galaxy Watch 5 use OLED screens, a new report claims that Samsung Display has been working on getting reach for Micro LED since late 2022. Interestingly, the news comes soon after a similar report that Apple is looking to do the same with its own future wearables.

The Samsung Display report comes via the Taiwanese outlet ETNews which notes that this is the first time the company will commercialise the technology. While Samsung already makes Micro LED televisions, they're built by Samsung Electronics, not Samsung Display.

The benefits of moving away from OLED and towards Micro LED are many, not least an improved contrast ratio and better color reproduction. But in terms of a wearable, the biggest change would likely be the improved power consumption numbers and higher peak brightness - both things that something like a Galaxy Watch would benefit from.

Those are among the reasons that Apple is also reportedly switching to Micro LED. However, while Samsung Display might be making displays using the same technology it's unlikely that Apple will use it. The Apple Watch maker is instead keen to lessen its reliance on third-party companies like Samsung Display, a company that it already uses extensively.

By removing Samsung Display and LG Display from its own supply chain Apple hopes to have more control. For Samsung's Galaxy Watch, that is less of a concern.

As for Samsung Display, it's said to be hoping to be able to get ready for Micro LED smartwatches by the end of this year. Once ready, we can surely expect Samsung to roll it into a future Galaxy Watch. Apple isn't expected to move to Micro LED until 2024 so the race is most definitely on.