Key Takeaways According to a reliable leaker, all models of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, regardless of the region.

Samsung has a close relationship with Qualcomm in terms of Snapdragon chips.

Buyers of the Galaxy S24 Ultra can expect a super-fast flagship phone no matter where they are located, but confirmation on the chips will only be provided at the official announcement next year.

If you pick up the best Samsung phone next year you're going to also get the best chips, according to a new report. We'd been expecting Samsung to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the United States but go with the Exynos 2400 in other parts of the world, including South Korea and Europe. Now, it appears that will only be the case for the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus - choose the Galaxy S24 Ultra and you'll get Qualcomm silicon, no matter where you happen to be located.

That's according to a new report by one X leaker who has a reliable track record when it comes to these kinds of things, although it's always important to note that nothing is 100% guaranteed with leaks this far out. The Galaxy S24 lineup isn't expected to be announced until January or February of 2024, for example.

All Qualcomm, all the time

The leaker in question is @tech_reve, and they believe that "regardless of the region, all models of the S24 Ultra feature Qualcomm Snapdragon processors." That will surely be music to the ears of some, although this Exynos chip might not be the poor performer that we've come to expect from Samsung's in-house chip designs.

A recent Ice Universe leak, again on X, shared details of the Exynos 2400 clock speeds with the chip expected to have a 1o-core CPU. But given Samsung's close relationship with Qualcomm and the fact it's likely to use overclocked versions of the Snapdragon 8 gen 3, many will surely prefer to carry a phone with that chip inside.

Regardless, it's looking increasingly likely that buyers of the Galaxy S24 Ultra will get a super-fast flagship phone no matter what part of the world they are in at the point of purchase. We'll get confirmation of exactly what chips will go where when the new phones are announced next year of course, and given Samsung's leaky history we might even find out before then, too.