Samsung has made the decidedly mid-range Galaxy M14 5G available for order, although you'll need to be in Ukraine to be able to pick one up. But the real story here is that it has one hugely impressive specification that most other phones could only dream of.

With Samsung having only just announced the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the rest of its high-end lineup, that phone is still very much fresh in everyone's memory. But that doesn't mean that the Galaxy M14 doesn't deserve our attention. Chiefly, because it has a whopping 6,000mAh battery inside.

Yes, you read that right. To put that into perspective, the aforementioned Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has just a 5,000mAh battery. The iPhone 14 Pro Max? Its battery is even smaller at just 4,323mAh. Both of those phones are huge. And it's fair to say that the Galaxy M14 isn't going to slip into too many skinny jeans pockets as well.

That's because it comes with its own big screen, measuring 6.6 inches. It's an LCD display, and it has a Full HD+ resolution. In short, Samsung isn't going to win many awards for that display, but that's fine.

The display is joined by a 50-megapixel main camera, while a 13-megapixel selfie camera is also included. MySmartPrice also notes that there's even a microSD card slot and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. There's a lot going on, to be sure.

On the inside, you'll find Samsung's own octa-core Exynos 1330 chip alongside a Mali G68 GPU and just 4GB of RAM. Storage options go up to 128GB. Not stellar, by any stretch of the imagination.

What else? Well, there's 25W charging support but you'll need to provide your own brick, which is par for the course these days. And then there's the price - Ukrainians pay UAH 8299 for the base model, which works out to around £186/$224/€217. That's far from expensive, and a lot cheaper than you'll find a Galaxy S23 Ultra for.

And did we mention the battery?