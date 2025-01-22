Summary Samsung's new Galaxy Book 5 Pro and 360 prioritize AI-powered efficiencies.

Both laptops sport stunning AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate.

AI Select and Photo Remaster provide new features that enhance usability and photo quality for users.

Following CES 2025 , Samsung is preparing to launch its new Galaxy Book 5 Pro and Galaxy Book 5 360 next month. The two laptops prioritize several new Galaxy AI-powered features. Expanding the Galaxy ecosystem, Samsung's latest mobile PCs leverage cross-device features and personalized experiences.

If you've picked up a Samsung device in the last calendar year, you'll know how much of an emphasis they place on Galaxy AI. Whether it's the latest Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy Watch, or the new Galaxy Book 5 Pro and Galaxy Book 5 360, Galaxy AI is everywhere. With the new laptops, Samsung's AI-powered features act as the connective tissue between devices.

The company is also incorporating new features like AI Select and Photo Remaster across the Galaxy Book 5 series. Much of this is thanks to the continued use of Intel's Core Ultra 7 and 5 (Series 2) processors.

Galaxy Book 5 Samsung's Galaxy Book 5 series features a 2,880 x 1,800 AMOLED touchscreen with a 120Hz variable refresh rate. The Galaxy Book 5 Pro and Galaxy Book 360 offers new AI features including AI Select and Photo Remaster powered by Intel's Intel's Core Ultra 7 and 5 (Series 2) processors. Operating System Windows 11 CPU Intel Core Ultra 7/5 GPU Intel Arc Graphics RAM 16GB/32GB Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB Battery 63.1 Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 14/15/16 inches Camera 2 megapixel Colors Grey/Silver Ports 2x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4), Micro SD, 1x USB-A, 1x HDMI 2.1 Dimensions 13.9 x 9.8 x .04 inches Weight 43oz Expand

Its impressive AMOLED display makes theGalaxy Book 5 a stunner

If you loved the look of the Galaxy Book 4 series, you'll know what to expect