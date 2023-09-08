The Discover Samsung fall sale kicks off on September 11th, and the Korean electronics manufacturer is dropping massive deals across their diverse product lines. There's a lot to go through, but we got early access to the whole slate of deals and picked out five of the most attractive offers for you.
Why the Discover Samsung fall sale is worth your time
While retailers can offer price drops on Samsung products, buying directly from the manufacturer with no middleman helps reduce margins even further. Nobody can offer the kind of discounts that Samsung can, and we would expect some of the best deals of the year on tablets, TVs, appliances and more.
The sale is divided into three sets of deals. Early Access deals run from September 8 to September 10 and offer deep cuts on selected products and bundles. The actual fall sale runs from the 11th to the 17th and delivers door busters across product lines. They’re also joined by Daily Deals from the 11th to the 17th, which we’ll spotlight each day of the sale. For now, let’s start with the Early Access deals, live right now.
Top Discover Samsung fall sale early access deals
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest folding phone from Samsung. It brings a refined design compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, along with some great internal upgrades. Save up to $1,000 with enhanced trade-in and get a storage upgrade for free.
Samsung Odyssey Neo G9
The Odyssey Neo G9 makes for sublime gaming experiences. A cutting edge Quantum Matrix HDR2000 panel with a 240hz refresh rate makes it impossibly crisp and responsive, and getting $800 off is an incredible deal.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Pro Golf
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Pro Golf is the latest incarnation of the company's wearable, featuring a 1.4 inch Super AMOLED display, a durable and lightweight titanium casing, and a responsive touchscreen. Samsung BioActive sensors capture a wide range of health data. The Golf Edition also comes with a lifetime membership to the Smart Caddie app.
26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub
Samsung has been embracing the smart home trend with a variety of connected appliances, and this large capacity model updates the fridge door for the new generation with a large touch panel that can display photos, purchase items through Amazon, play music and more. Plus the spacious interior will keep your food cold, which is the point of a fridge.
Complete List Of Discover Samsung Fall Sale Early Access Deals
- Galaxy Z Fold5: Starts at $799 (Save up to $1,000 with enhanced trade in)
- Galaxy S23 devices: Starts at $149 (Save up to $880 with enhanced trade in)
- Galaxy A54: Starts at $124 (Save up to $325 with up to $250 enhanced trade in & $75 instant rebate)
- Galaxy Watch5 Pro Golf: $419 (Save $80)
- Galaxy Watch5 Pro LTE & Bluetooth: Starts at $449 (Save $70 on LTE & $50 on Bluetooth)
- Galaxy Buds2 Pro: $179 (Save $50)
- 49” Odyssey OLED G9 240Hz Curved Smart Gaming Monitor: $1,699 (Save $100)
- 49” Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Smart Gaming Monitor: $1,599 (Save $600)
- 49" Odyssey G9 DQHD QLED Curved Gaming Monitor: $999 (Save $500 )
- 970 EVO Plus NVMe® M.2 SSD 250GB: $29 (Save $20)
- Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum: Starts at $299 (Save $100)
- Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum w/ Object Recognition: $899 (Save $399)
- 6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Air Fry in Stainless Steel: $1,049 (Save $950)
- 36” Smart Induction Cooktop with Wi-Fi: $999 (Save $500)
- 30” Single Wall Oven with Steam Cook: $1,799 (Save $1,300)
- 2.1 cu. ft. Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking in Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel: $379 (Save $220)
- 6.3 cu. ft. Flex Duo Front Control Slide-in Dual Fuel Range with Smart Dial, Air Fry, and Wi-Fi in Stainless Steel: $2,499 (Save $1,200)
- 6.3 cu ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Smart Dial, Air Fry, & Flex Duo in Stainless Steel: $1,999 (Save $950)
- 6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Induction Range with Flex Duo, Smart Dial & Air Fry: $2,799 (Save $1,350)
- 6.3 cu. ft. Smart Freestanding Electric Range with No-Preheat Air Fry & Convection: $799 (Save $300)
- Bespoke Smart 42dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ and Smart Dry in White Glass: $799 (Save $500)
- Smart 42dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ and Smart Dry in Black Stainless Steel & Stainless Steel: $749 (Save $450)
- Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial in Brushed Black: $899 (Save $550)
- Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with AI OptiWash and Auto Dispense in Brushed Navy & Silver Steel: $1,049 (Save $600)
- Bespoke 7.6 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Electric Dryer with AI Optimal Dry and Super Speed Dry in Brushed Navy & Silver Steel: $1,049 (Save $600)
- 5.4 cu. ft. Smart Top Load Washer with ActiveWave Agitator and Super Speed Wash: $729 (Save $370)
- 5.5 cu. ft. Extra-Large Capacity Smart Top Load Washer with Super Speed Wash: $649 (Save $350)
- 7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Pet Care Dry and Steam Sanitize+: $799 (Save $250)
- Bespoke 7.6 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Gas Dryer with AI Optimal Dry and Super Speed Dry in Silver Steel, Brushed Black & Brushed Navy: $849 (Save $400)
- Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator (23 cu. ft.) with Family Hub Panel in Charcoal & White Glass: $2,599 (Save $1,600)
- 29 cu. ft. Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center and Dual Ice Maker in Stainless Steel: $2,399 (Save $1,300)
- 26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub: $1,699 (Save $633)
- 28 cu. ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with FlexZone Drawer in Stainless Steel: $2,099 (Save $1,100)
Check back to this page on September 11 when the Discover Samsung fall sale begins in earnest for even more deep discounts and daily deals.