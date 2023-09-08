The Discover Samsung fall sale kicks off on September 11th, and the Korean electronics manufacturer is dropping massive deals across their diverse product lines. There's a lot to go through, but we got early access to the whole slate of deals and picked out five of the most attractive offers for you.

Why the Discover Samsung fall sale is worth your time

While retailers can offer price drops on Samsung products, buying directly from the manufacturer with no middleman helps reduce margins even further. Nobody can offer the kind of discounts that Samsung can, and we would expect some of the best deals of the year on tablets, TVs, appliances and more.

The sale is divided into three sets of deals. Early Access deals run from September 8 to September 10 and offer deep cuts on selected products and bundles. The actual fall sale runs from the 11th to the 17th and delivers door busters across product lines. They’re also joined by Daily Deals from the 11th to the 17th, which we’ll spotlight each day of the sale. For now, let’s start with the Early Access deals, live right now.

Top Discover Samsung fall sale early access deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 $799 $1799 Save $1000 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest folding phone from Samsung. It brings a refined design compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, along with some great internal upgrades. Save up to $1,000 with enhanced trade-in and get a storage upgrade for free. $799 at Samsung

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 $1399 $2199 Save $800 The Odyssey Neo G9 makes for sublime gaming experiences. A cutting edge Quantum Matrix HDR2000 panel with a 240hz refresh rate makes it impossibly crisp and responsive, and getting $800 off is an incredible deal. $1399 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro Golf Samsung Galaxy Watch Pro Golf $419 $499 Save $80 The Samsung Galaxy Watch Pro Golf is the latest incarnation of the company's wearable, featuring a 1.4 inch Super AMOLED display, a durable and lightweight titanium casing, and a responsive touchscreen. Samsung BioActive sensors capture a wide range of health data. The Golf Edition also comes with a lifetime membership to the Smart Caddie app. $419 at Samsung

Samsung 26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub 26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub $1699 $2332 Save $633 Samsung has been embracing the smart home trend with a variety of connected appliances, and this large capacity model updates the fridge door for the new generation with a large touch panel that can display photos, purchase items through Amazon, play music and more. Plus the spacious interior will keep your food cold, which is the point of a fridge. $1699 at Samsung

Complete List Of Discover Samsung Fall Sale Early Access Deals

Check back to this page on September 11 when the Discover Samsung fall sale begins in earnest for even more deep discounts and daily deals.