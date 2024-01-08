Key Takeaways Samsung has refreshed its Premiere short-throw projector line, including the flagship 8K model, with wireless connectivity and interactive projection.

The new projectors include Lightwarp, a feature that allows users to project interactive content onto almost any surface.

The projectors also include Samsung Gaming Hub integration, and they can double as Bluetooth speakers. Pricing and availability have not been announced yet.

Alongside new TVs and soundbars, Samsung announced a refresh of its Premiere short-throw projector line at CES 2024. In all, the company will offer four different models this year, with the Premiere 8K representing its latest flagship. The entire line will include Lightwarp, a new feature Samsung claims allows the projectors to turn any surface into an interactive display.

The company didn't share too many details about the tool. Samsung did say that Lightwarp would allow users to project any piece of content on a surface, with the projection being fully interactive, according to Engadget.

Samsung envisions people using Lightwarp to do things like write temporary sticky notes on their wall or play tabletop games. Premiere projectors will also offer a dashboard with widgets for the weather, time and more. The company claims this is the first time projection mapping has been available on a consumer-facing device, though expect to still pay a premium for that functionality, with last year's Premiere 4K Smart Laser Projector starting at $6,500.

Also new to the 2024 lineup is the inclusion of Samsung's Gaming Hub, which allows you to access cloud gaming services like GeForce Now directly from the company's TVs and now projectors. All four of the new Premiere models can also double as a Bluetooth speaker without the need to project anything.

A wireless short-throw projector

As for the flagship 8K Premiere, in addition to Ultra HD output, it offers wireless connectivity for both audio and video. The projector will ship with a wireless One Connect hub that can transmit data from your streaming devices and gaming consoles at a distance of up to 33 feet from the 8K Premiere.

What's more, Samsung says the projector can produce a 150-inch image with only 12 inches between it and the wall. Between those two factors, the 8K Premiere should offer more flexibility about where you place compared to competing short-throw projectors. It's also no slouch on the performance front, with Samsung noting the 8K Premiere will offer 100-watt output and 8.2.2-channel Dolby Atmos support. Samsung has yet to release press images of the Premiere 8, but you can see one of its predecessors in the render above.

Samsung didn't announce pricing and availability for the 2024 Premiere line. Expect the company to share that information closer to release.