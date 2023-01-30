If you are planning on picking up a Samsung Galaxy S23 following the expected 1 February unveiling, there's something you need to know. Especially if you're going for the 128GB model.

While the new Samsung lineup is set to use faster UFS 4.0 NAND storage throughout, it now sounds like those buying the 128GB entry-level model might miss out and be stuck with the older UFS 3.1 storage instead.

Leaker Ice Universe reports that the 128GB model will have to make do with the slower technology because Samsung's UFS 4.0 storage doesn't have an option in that capacity. As a result, 256GB and larger models will get the speed boost associated with the technology - and those buying the 128GB model will have to make do with the older, slower option instead.

How much slower? It's expected that Samsung's UFS 4.0 storage will top out at a read speed of up to 4,200MB/s while write speeds will sit at around 2,800MB/s. Both of those speeds will be halved in that 128GB configuration thanks to the slower UFS 3.1 storage being used.

Whether most people will notice that speed difference, no matter how large, is a matter for debate. It'll absolutely show up in some benchmarks, but that doesn't necessarily mean users will feel the difference when launching apps and taking photos.

One thing they might notice is the claimed power efficiency improvements. Android Police points to UFS 4.0 being up to 46% more energy efficient, suggesting a battery life improvement as well.

There might be a solution, however. Samsung is currently offering to bump the storage option for everyone who pre-orders, meaning those choosing 128GB will get 256GB for no extra cost. If the 128GB Galaxy S23 is on your shopping list, pre-order. Not only will you get more storage but it'll be faster to boot.