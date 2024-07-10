Key Takeaways Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 feature subtle upgrades and refined designs.

The Z Flip 6 offers an improved main shooter, while both devices include new Galaxy AI features.

Upgrades may not be significant enough for current Fold 4/5 users, but are attractive for first-time foldable buyers.

There was a time when buying a Samsung foldable meant you were getting a cool device that made your friends and family say, "Wow, what kind of phone is that?" It also meant compromising on build quality and photo quality. Thankfully, issues like less-than-stellar camera performance, disappointing display quality, and an overall flimsy build mostly disappeared a few Fold and Flip generations ago in favor of subtle refinement, leading to foldables becoming an established type of device in the phone space.

With the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, Samsung's latest foldable offerings, the company is again polishing its quirkier phone lineup with a minor spec bump and a slightly more refined design.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Display 2376 x 968 HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Gorilla Glass Victus 2, 7.6-nch (1-120Hz) 2160 x 1856 QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X RAM 12GB Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB Battery 4,400mAh Ports USB-C Operating System One UI Camera (Rear, Front) 12-megapixel f/2.2 (Ultra Wide) 50-megapixel f/1.8 (Wide) 10-megapixel f/2.4 3x/30x (Tele) Front camera 4-megapixel f/1.8 (Under Display Camera) 10-megapixel f/2.2 (Cover Camera) Dimensions 153.5 x 68.1 x 12.2mm (Folded) 153.5 x132.6 x 5.6mm (Unfolded) Colors Silver Shadow, Navy, Pink Weight 239g IP Rating IP48 Expand

Galaxy Z Flip 6 SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Display 6.7-inch (1-120 Hz) 2640 x 1080 FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Flex Window 3.4-inch (60 Hz) 720 x 748 Super AMOLED Gorilla Glass Victus 2 RAM 12GB Storage 256GB Battery 4,000mAh Ports USB-C Operating System One UI Camera (Rear, Front) 12-megapixel f/2.2 (Ultra Wide) 50-megapixel f/1.8 (Wide) Front camera 10-megapixel f/2.2 Dimensions 85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9mm (Folded) 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm (Unfolded) Colors Silver Shadow, Blue, Mint, Yellow Weight 187g IP Rating IP48 Expand

Related How we test and review products at Pocket-lint We don't do arm-chair research. We buy and test our own products, and we only publish buyer's guides with products we've actually reviewed.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 features subtle upgrades

If you've been on the fence about foldables, now might be the time to buy

Samsung's Z Fold 6 features a very low-key refresh that's so minimal some people might miss it entirely. In fact, when I first looked at the Fold 6, I didn't notice this year's changes, but when I picked it up and started playing around with it, the minor upgrades became more apparent.

The book-style foldable features subtly squared-off sides and feels better to hold in your hand and use when entirely unfolded to its 7.6-inch full-size thanks to it being notably slimmer and lighter. The cover display's bezels have also been minimized, making the screen bigger and easier to use like a regular smartphone while still adopting the same 7:6 aspect ratio.

I only used the Fold 6 for a few minutes, but I quickly noted that it's much easier to type on and use the Cover Screen like a standard smartphone. The Fold 6's Cover screen isn't quite as comfortable as the Pixel Fold's, but it's very close. Still, Samsung's top-tier foldable remains a very thick device compared to its Galaxy S24 or even the iPhone 15 Pro Max because it's two screens stacked on top of each other.

This year's other notable design change is the Fold 6's camera bump. It still features three shooters, but instead of a thin stainless steel band running around the circumference of each lens, there's now a thicker rim. Does this look better? I'm unsure, as I prefer the simplicity of the Fold 5's rear camera array. That said, it does add a bit of flare to the back of the phone, so it might grow on me. Regardless, it's a subtle change most people won't notice.

The camera layout remains the same as the Fold 5's with a 12-megapixels f/2.2 (Ultra Wide), 50-megapixel f/1.8 (Wide) and a 10-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto with 3x optical zoom. The front 4-megapixel f/1.8 shooter on the cover is the same, too. In terms of other changes, the foldable's chip has been upgraded to Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.