There is no phone that turns heads quite like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. In 2023, Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which is more eye-catching than ever thanks to the large external display that brings upgrades to both the handset's look and functionality.

But Samsung's modern take on the flip phone has been pretty expensive, which is why this deal that drags it back down to $799 - saving you $200 - is one you should seriously consider. You'll save yourself 20 per cent on the usual retail price of this device, which is one of the best Black Friday phone deals I've spotted so far.

Why is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 worth my money?

Samsung has been leading the pack when it comes to folding phones. While many of the headlines are taken by the Galaxy Fold - and other book-style devices - I've always maintained that the flip-style devices are better due to their compact size when folded but capable screen when expanded.

Additionally, I find it's the envy of everyone who sees it. Although Samsung is in the fifth-generation of folding phones, people will still exclaim when they see one. Pull this out in a coffee shop with friends and people are instantly interested, because it's still pretty unique.

At its heart, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 offers that Samsung phone experience you know and love. Running One UI, Samsung offers loads of clever features, with the update to Android 14 landing any day now. But it's the versatility of the folding display that makes this phone more appealing than the Galaxy S23, which features a traditional slab design. Aside from the nuanced concept, the hinge is also functional. For example, you can fold the phone to support the camera, making it great for group photos, or just so you can take a selfie without having to balance it . Essentially, it's like a built-in tripod, lending itself to become the perfect content-creation device.

But let's talk about that external display. It has expanded to pretty much the entirety of the exterior of the lid of the phone. It's bright and vibrant and that means it's actually useful, able to accommodate widgets rather than just notifications, which is about all the older Flip phones were good for.

Sure, the camera doesn't get a zoom lens and Samsung doesn't offer the fastest charging around, but this phone makes up for it by being unique. The best thing, however, is that this discount means you're getting a folding phone for candy bar prices. Now, that's an offer too good to turn down.

Should I opt for a Flip 5 trade-in deal?

Well, that's something else you should consider. Samsung isn't directly offering a discount on the Z Flip 5 (although that might change as we approach Black Friday), but Samsung is offering up to $600 off when you trade in a quality device. This can then go towards your new Z Flip 5. However, to quality for that $600, you'll have to trade in a recent iPhone Pro Max, or a recent Samsung Galaxy model. However, it will also offer $200 for just about any Android phone (in good condition), so it's worth considering.

