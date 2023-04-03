Samsung has warned owners of its Galaxy S23 series of phones not to use non-official accessories for fear of damaging the handsets. Samsung appears to be specifically concerned about accessories that could impact the phones' cameras, although it also raised issues relating to a microphone possibly being obstructed.

Companies like Samsung always prefer buyers of their phones use their own first-party accessories, but with thousands of different cases, screen protectors, and other items available elsewhere people often choose the third-party route. Now, Samsung is warning that some of those accessories could cause degraded performance or worse.

"Be careful when attaching and using non-genuine accessories to the Galaxy S23 and camera."

Samsung made its concerns clear in a post to its support forum, with SamMobile first spotting the thread.

Samsung

The post outlines four main concerns that Samsung has, saying that "there are many cases of inconvenience caused by attaching and using non-genuine accessories related to the camera."

The post goes on to say that accessories could themselves become damaged, causing people to think that their phone is broken. The example given shows a camera protector, adding that any scratches or cracks in the protector could be mistaken for a damaged camera lens. Samsung says that people should remove those accessories if they are impacted.

Sticking with camera protectors, Samsung warns that foreign objects or moisture can be captured beneath them. That would then impact the quality of photos and videos taken using the camera. Again, the suggestion is to remove the accessory before using the camera at all.

Another concern surrounds a microphone that is positioned underneath one of the cameras on the back of Galaxy S23 handsets. "When using non-genuine accessories, the microphone area may be covered, resulting in poor transmission/sound," Samsung warns.

The post is rounded out by saying that "Samsung Electronics does not recommend using non-genuine accessories, and recommends using genuine or Samsung-certified accessories for safe use of the product."

All of these tips apply to the standard Galaxy S23 as well as the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra.