Key Takeaways Samsung is rumored to be announcing the Galaxy S24 lineup, including the Galaxy S24 Ultra, in mid to late January 2024.

The Galaxy S24 series is said to support viewing HDR photos in photo albums, similar to Google's Ultra HDR feature in Android 14.

Samsung may also introduce satellite communications features similar to iPhone 14's Emergency SOS via Satellite, and potentially announce the Galaxy Ring health and fitness monitor at the same event.

We've been hearing rumours that Samsung intends to announce the Galaxy S24 lineup of devices, including the Galaxy S24 Ultra, in early 2024. And now a new leak appears to back that up by putting the time frame at "mid to late January."

That news comes alongside a couple of other tidbits that should be more than enough to whet the appetite for a series of phones that will seek to go toe-to-toe with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, not to mention the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

The release date news comes via Twitter leaker @Tech_Reve who, based on a post to the Chinese social network Weibo, believes that Samsung intends to announce the Galaxy S24 lineup between the middle and the end of January 2024. That matches with previous claims that a release towards the end of that same month was in the cards and comes from two well-known leakers in the smartphone space. The same report also claims that the new phones have already entered mass production.

If this comes to pass, we only have a few weeks left before Samsung unveils what it has been working on. Samsung does tend to announce its Galaxy S lineup around that timeframe, with the Galaxy S23 lineup unveiled during a 1 February event earlier this year.

New satellite and display features

As for features, Twitter leaker @UniverseIce claims that the Galaxy S24 series will support the viewing of HDR photos inside photo albums, adding that the feature will be similar to Google's Ultra HDR feature found in Android 14.

This wasn't the only new bit of information about what features the Galaxy S24 lineup will offer, either. Park Yong-in, head of Samsung Electronics System LSI business division, reportedly confirmed that the phones will benefit from satellite communications that will allow similar features to the iPhone 14's Emergency SOS via Satellite. That feature allows people to summon help even when they don't have a cellular connection and it seems Samsung is working on something similar. While the Galaxy S24 lineup wasn't namechecked specifically, Samsung did reportedly say that it will support satellite services from next year which makes January's flagship announcement a good bet.

That announcement won't only be about new phones, though. Rumours also claim that Samsung will announce the Galaxy Ring health and fitness monitor at the same event also.