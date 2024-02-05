Key Takeaways Google Assistant will no longer be available on Samsung TVs starting March 1, 2024.

Samsung TV users can still use Samsung's Bixby voice assistant or Amazon Alexa as alternatives.

If users want to continue using Google Assistant, they can purchase a Chromecast with Google TV or consider TVs from other brands such as LG, TCL, Sony, Vizio, or Hisense.

While Google and Samsung might be working together to bring AI features to the Samsung Galaxy S24 series of smartphones, the companies aren't working so well together in the TV space. On a support page, Samsung confirmed that Google Assistant will no longer work on Samsung TVs in the near future.

Related Samsung's 2024 TV lineup at CES: 4 biggest reveals Samsung's new displays include a 'glare-free' OLED model and loads of AI. Plus, a new take on The Frame TV.

This change is unfortunate for people who relied on Google Assistant to navigate the apps and services available on their Samsung TVs, but it doesn't mean voice control is dead. Instead, you'll just need to turn to some other voice assistant alternatives, which we'll introduce you to here. Here's everything you need to know about Google Assistant leaving Samsung TVs and what alternatives are available.

When is Google Assistant leaving Samsung TVs?

According to Samsung, you can use Google Assistant on your Samsung TV until March 1, 2024. That means you can enjoy the feature you're accustomed to throughout February. After that, you'll need to seek alternatives, which we'll cover later in this article.

Why is Samsung ditching Google Assistant?

The Samsung support page explains the situation, albeit in fairly vague terms: "Due to a change in Google's policy, Google Assistant will no longer be available on Samsung TVs beginning March 1, 2024," reads the warning on Samsung's website. Unfortunately, we're not clear exactly to which change Samsung is referring to, as Google frequently updates many of its apps and services.

We've contacted Samsung for a comment on the change, but the company has yet to respond. Stay tuned for an update.

Is my TV affected?

Simply put, all Samsung TVs that currently work with Google Assistant will no longer support it. Specifically, here are the model ranges impacted by this change:

All 2022 Smart TV models

All 2021 Smart TV models

2020 8K and 4K QLED TVs

2020 Crystal UHD TVs

2020 Lifestyle TVs (Frame, Serif, Terrace, and Sero)

Models not listed above don't support Google Assistant, so there's no change there. If you have an older Samsung TV (before 2020), you can use it as you had before without Google Assistant.

What voice assistants still work on Samsung TVs?

Without any other hardware, you can use Samsung's Bixby voice assistant or Amazon Alexa to control your TV with your voice. If you're used to Google Assistant, this might be a perfect solution, but it's better than not using your voice at all.

If you want to use Bixby, you'll need to sign in with your Samsung account on your TV (the process of doing so varies by TV model). Otherwise, because it's Samsung's assistant, it's easy to get up and running and is already part of the OS.

If you think Alexa will be your voice assistant of choice, there's a little more to the process. Just keep in mind that Bixby has more available functions because it's baked into the TV's OS.

How to access Alexa on a Samsung TV

Open the Alexa app from your TV's home screen. Sign in to your Amazon account on a connected phone using the QR code or go to the Amazon sign-in page and enter the authorization code on your TV.

If you only want to use Alexa through the TV remote, this is all you need to do. There are a few extra steps if you want to use it with other Alexa speakers:

How to use Alexa with other speakers

Download the Samsung SmartThings and Amazon Alexa apps on your phone. Open the Alexa app on your phone. Tap Menu. Search for and enable SmartThings. Tap DISCOVER DEVICES. Tap Done to save the changes.

Is there a way to use Google Home on your Samsung TV?

Chromecast with Google TV Great for casting and streaming alike, this is a great addition to any TV. It has all your Google goodies, including full Google Assistant voice support. Plus, it's just a fantastic streaming device if you want to expand beyond the base Samsung Smart TV interface. $30 at Amazon

You can't use Google Assistant without any third-party hardware. Still, fortunately, you can get a Chromecast with Google TV relatively cheap if you want to be deep in the Google operating system.

Currently, Amazon has the most inexpensive model for $30, which means you won't need to break the bank to get Google Assistant and all the other solid features that come with a Chromecast with Google TV. You can also get the 4K version for $38 if you want higher-quality video.

Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K) If you want Google Assistant and 4K video streaming, you'll need to spend an extra $10. $40 at Amazon

What TVs still work with Google Assistant?

While we don't suggest running out to buy a new TV because of Google Assistant leaving (a Chromecast with Google TV is a much more affordable idea), if you're in the market anyway, there are several brands that don't seem concerned over Google's policy shift and are still offering the assistant on their devices. Here are some of the popular brands:

LG TVs that support webOS.4.0

Several TCL models labeled as Google TVs

Sony XR Series TVs

Vizio P- and M-Series TVs

Hisense TVs labeled as Google TVs

While the above is not an exhaustive list, it can give you some alternative ideas if you really want Google Assistant to be built into your television on the OS level and aren't comfortable with a third-party streaming device like a Chromecast with Google TV.