Summary Samsung could be collaborating with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT to its TVs.

Tizen OS on Samsung TVs already boasts AI features on some models, including AI upscaling and AI sound.

A partnership with OpenAI could help Samsung maintain dominance in the global TV market.

ChatGPT is one of the most popular AI chatbots in the world, and soon, it could jump from your phone to the TV screen.

A Korean news website reports that Samsung and OpenAI could be collaborating to create an "AI TV." This could mean ChatGPT will integrated on Samsung TVs in the future.

A collaboration between Samsung and OpenAI could benefit both companies. Given Samsung's global dominance of the TV market for the past 19 years, a partnership like this would make sense if OpenAI wants to bring ChatGPT to more devices. OpenAI has previously brought ChatGPT to different operating systems before, notably iOS with Apple Intelligence.

Samsung TVs already have AI features

But integrating ChatGPT could put it on a level playing field with Google TV

OpenAI

Samsung TVs run Tizen OS, and some models already include AI features such as AI upscaling and AI sound. At CES 2025, the company showcased its new Vision AI, which can recognize food dishes on your TV screen and find the recipe for you. If Samsung brings ChatGPT to Tizen OS, it will allow the Korean tech giant to level the playing field with Google and ensure its TVs have a powerful AI chatbot baked into the experience.

Google will add Gemini, its AI chatbot, to its Google TV operating system later this year, allowing users to interact with their TV more conversationally. Gemini will allow users to ditch their TV remote and ask more advanced questions to their TV about content availability and features.

It makes a lot of sense to me why Samsung would want to pursue a partnership with OpenAI. ChatGPT is one of the most well-known AI chatbots in the world, and implementing it on its TV could help Samsung maintain its domination of the global TV market as AI begins to become a popular selling point for TVs.