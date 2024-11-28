The Black Friday weekend is a great opportunity to save money if you're smart. While many so-called deals have actually sold for less in the past year, there are still some truly spectacular savings to be found. It's possible to find genuine discounts that can save you hundreds of dollars.

You're unlikely to find many deals that can save you as much as the Samsung Q80C 98-inch QLED smart TV, however. This enormous smart TV can make your living room feel like a movie theater and is almost $8,000 at full price. Samsung has dropped the price by a staggering $4,000 for the Black Friday weekend, but you can get it for a few dollars less on Amazon, where it's currently on sale for just $3,997.99.

This isn't a deal that looks better than it really is, either; this model sold at full price on Amazon in July, August, and September this year. Before November, it had never been on sale at a price this low. You're going to be hard-pressed to find any other deals this Black Friday weekend that could save you more.

The Samsung Q80C is a lot of TV for your money

You get great picture quality and decent sound

Buying a product just because it's hugely discounted isn't necessarily the best idea. It needs to be worth the original price if you're truly going to benefit. The good news is that the Samsung Q80C is a lot of TV even for the original price. It's a 98-inch screen, making it ideal for a home theater or a truly immersive experience in your living room. Although it doesn't have the mini-LED backlighting of the top-of-the-range Samsung models, the Quantum Dot display and direct LED lighting mean that you still get excellent picture quality and deep blacks that come close to matching the quality of Samsung's more expensive models.

The sound quality is also good, thanks to Samsung's Object Tracking Sound (OTS) system that can make the sound track the objects or people on screen. The bass isn't huge, but it's enough that the audio never sounds weak, and if you're creating a home theater, you're probably going to invest in a dedicated surround sound system anyway.

If you're a gamer, there's a lot to get excited about, too. The Samsung Q80C has a 120Hz refresh rate at 4K on all four HDMI ports, to keep even the fastest action looking smooth, along with Auto Low Latency Mode, and mini-map zoom, if the map on your giant 98-inch screen still isn't big enough. Thanks to the Samsung Gaming Hub, you can access cloud gaming from services such as Xbox Game Pass and Nvidia GeForce Now, without the need for a console.

If you're looking for a big TV to take your viewing experience to the next level, this 98-inch QLED TV from Samsung may be just what you're looking for. Now, all you have to do is decide what you're going to do with the $4,000 you just saved.