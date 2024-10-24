Key Takeaways Samsung has introduced Generative Wallpaper feature for its AI TVs, allowing users to place AI-generated 4K images on their TV.

Samsung's Generative Wallpaper feature lets users choose from a selection of themes.

Google TV and Amazon Fire TV also have AI-generated wallpaper features.

This year, the fireplace video you put on your TV during the holidays could be AI-generated , if you want it to be. AI is everywhere now; our tablets , our phones , our cars , and more. Now AI is starting to make its way to the big screen in your living room.

Recently, Samsung announced the launch of its generative wallpaper feature for its 2024 Neo QLED and QLED TV models running on Tizen OS. The feature lets users place AI-generated 4K images on their TV's display.

“Generative wallpaper brings a new dimension of personalization to our customers’ screens, allowing them to customize their TVs in a way that truly reflects their style,” said Cheolgi Kim, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics in a press release.

The new feature will be available through Samsung's ambient mode settings. Simply select the generative wallpaper feature and choose from the available themes. The feature will debut in North America, Europe and South Korea this month. Samsung says a global rollout of the feature is planned for 2025.

Google and Amazon both offer a similar feature

AI-generated wallpapers will soon likely be a thing on every TV

Amazon

Samsung isn't the first tech company to place AI-generated wallpapers on its TVs, and it certainly won't be the last. Both Google TV and Amazon's Fire TV already have this feature.

Google TV's AI-generated wallpapers feature is similar to Samsung's, and can also be accessed through its Ambient mode settings. From there, you can choose to either enter a prompt, select an art style, or use "Inspire Me" to generate a random AI wallpaper.

It's currently unclear if Samsung's generative wallpaper feature on TVs will let users enter a prompt to generate a wallpaper, or if they can just choose from available themes. Samsung does have a generative AI wallpaper feature on its smartphones under the creative section when you go to change your wallpaper. That feature does let you enter a prompt when generating a wallpaper, so presumably Samsung's TV feature could have this feature at launch or later down the line.

I can see how AI-generated wallpapers on TVs could be cool for setting up a certain vibe if you're having a party or simply just having company over. However, whatever just happened to turning the TV off when you're not using it?

For me personally, I think I'll stick to just putting a fireplace video on the TV during the holidays instead of an AI-generated wallpaper.