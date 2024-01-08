Key Takeaways Samsung is launching two big events in 2024 featuring the Galaxy S24 series and updates to three TV product lines.

The Neo QLED TVs will have third-gen NQ8 AI processors, enabling better content upscaling and clearer subject tracking.

OLED TVs in the S95D series will have new specialized coatings for reduced glare and improved brightness, available in sizes up to 77 inches.

Samsung is off and running with not just one, but two big launch events in 2024. In just over a week's time, we'll be learning about the Galaxy S24 series at the company's Unpacked event. At CES, though, it's all about TVs and we're getting substantive updates to three big product lines.

The Neo QLED TVs -- quantum dot LCD panels with mini-LED backlighting -- are getting a couple of important feature bumps this year.

1 Neo QLED TVs

4K and 8K sets get third-gen NQ8 AI processor

Samsung's equipping these 4K and 8K sets with the third generation of its NQ8 AI processor, which contains eight times the number of neural processing cores (512) as its last-gen model and double the overall performance.

The new silicon should enable better content upscaling to 8K, clearer subject tracking in fast-moving situations such as sports, and highly-targeted contrast adjustments to increase depth of field.

The Neo QLED 8K TVs also have updates to the Q-Symphony audio devices controller and Active Voice Amplifier Pro for isolating and boosting dialogue.

Samsung says the Neo QLED 4K series will come in sizes ranging from 43 to 98 inches and that the 8K panels will come in "sizes up to" 98 inches. Currently, we don't have information on a timeline roll-out, but are keeping an eye out for more details.

2 OLED TVs

Available in sizes up to 77 inches with 144Hz refresh rates

You'll see plenty in the refreshed S95D series of OLED TVs, but according to Samsung, you won't experience distracting glare thanks to a new specialized hard-coating layer and a surface coating applied through a unique pattern in order to maintain great Pantone Validated™ color. So, instead of glare, viewers can expect to see best-in-series-history brightness and sharp details.

The 2024 OLED TVs will be available in sizes up to 77 inches with refresh rates of up to 144Hz. Again, there's not yet an official timeline as to when these sets will hit the market.

3 The Premiere and The Frame

Samsung's "lifestyle" displays

Samsung's burgeoning "lifestyle" display portfolio, which includes The Premiere and The Frame, is also getting a couple of choice updates.

The Premiere 8K Projector, touted as the first of its class to go wireless, is a short-throw projector with expansive audio capabilities based on its top-facing driver and far-field microphones. Meanwhile, the Frame will be more energy efficient with variable refresh rate adjustment -- this means when it's showing off still artwork, it won't have to update the display many times a second.

4 Speakers

Samsung turned its popular Frame TV into a speaker

Samsung is complementing its The Frame displays with something called Music Frame. It's a speaker hidden behind a square display for still art or photography. In other words, it's supposed to sound and look good.

If you need something a little more function-over-form, the company is also coming out with the HW-S800D soundbar system equipped with 10 drivers and a deep bass subwoofer. And for users really needing to amp up functionality, the upcoming HW-Q990D system promises to provide 11.1.4 surround sound and 4K 120Hz visual passthrough, according to Samsung.