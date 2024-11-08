Key Takeaways A recently released patent shows off Samsung's design for a potential tri-fold phone.

Samsung's design uses a new screen technology that is built with durability in mind.

The Huawei Mate XT is the world's first tri-fold phone, but it's currently only available in China.

For a few months there have been rumors going around suggesting Samsung is developing a tri-fold phone. If you're thinking of a phone that looks like a tri-fold display from a science fair or the appearance of a brochure, you would be correct. The Huawei Mate XT was the world's first tri-fold phone, now it seems Samsung could be looking to have the second.

The US Patent and Trademark office recently publicized a patent document, filed by Samsung in 2021, that shows the design details of a tri-fold phone. To save you from reading 25 pages of a patent document, the tri-fold design features a unique barrier layer which makes it easier for the phone to fold and puts less strain on the tri-fold's hinges (via MSPowerUser).

Will Samsung actually release a tri-fold phone?

Only time will tell, but some rumors indicate it could release one soon

Samsung / US Patent and Trademark Office

Even though this patent was just released, it doesn't necessarily mean this tri-fold phone from Samsung will ever see the light of day. The patent was filed in July 2021, over three years ago. However, some rumors suggest a tri-fold phone from Samsung could launch as early as next year. No matter what Samsung decides to do, this patent at least shows the company has given thought to how a tri-fold phone would work.

As mentioned earlier, the Huawei Mate XT became the world's first tri-fold phone in September of this year. The phone is only available in China, and costs 19,999 yuan (about $2800). I don't know about you, but while a tri-fold phone seems really cool to walk around with, I don't know if I'd spend over $2000 on it.

If Samsung does decide to go down the route of releasing a tri-fold phone, hopefully its pricing is close to or more in-line with its current lineup of foldable phones, like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 .

In addition to a tri-fold phone, Samsung may release a "Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim" next year also, after it releases its other Galaxy S25 phones early next year. Samsung is a leader in innovation, so it would be cool to see the company release a tri-fold phone that makes it to global markets.