Key Takeaways Consider the price, display resolution, and if you want a smart TV before buying a TV.

Samsung The Frame TV can display artworks and offers varying sizes with 4K capabilities.

Artwork subscription and uploading options are available, making it easy to personalize your TV display.

Between deciding size, resolution, and price,deciding on a smart TV can be a time consuming task. Plus, you may want a TV that offers Matter capability , so you can sync your smart home devices in a seamless way. Or, perhaps, you want the TV to double as a décor piece. The Samsung The Frame TV, for example, has the option of casting art onto its screen, making it look like a picture frame with an art display when you're not using it to watch TV.

For anyone considering a Samsung The Frame TV, it comes in many different sizes, ranging from 32-inches to 85-inches. They are all 4K TVs and depending on what year's version you get, it could be a QLED TV. But more than that, you're able to utilize this TV as a piece of decor. Just how do you make sure that your Frame TV is able to show art? As a Frame owner, I'll walk you through my process.

1 There are many choices for artwork

You can constantly rotate through different choices

When you're setting up the Samsung The Frame TV, you have plenty of choices on what to choose in terms of putting up a painting or picture as the art display. You aren't limited to choosing just one option and keeping it for a long time. You can change it as many times as you want in a day, hour, or even minute.

Sometimes, it's best to select a picture, see how it looks in your room, and then see if you want to keep it for a while.

Absolutely give that a try before you settle on one that you want to keep for a bit. The Samsung The Frame TV is designed to look like real photos from any angle as well, so you won't have to change the photos based on the time of day, even if you have sunlight shining on the photo. The anti-glare is an important feature of The Frame.

2 You'll want a subscription

It might be an extra cost, but you'll get a great best bang for your buck

Rather than needing to generate AI art on your TV, you can just download a picture to display on your Samsung The Frame TV. But in order to do so, you do have to pay for it. Samsung requires an additional subscription to be set up when you want to use their art selections. A subscription to the Samsung Art Store costs $4.99 per month or $49.90 per year. This gives you over 2,000 pieces of art to purchase, which changes constantly.

When you turn on your TV for the first time and you're setting it up, the Frame will ask you if you want to subscribe. Following easy steps can get you signed up -- you will just have to input your information and sync up your Samsung account.

3 You can upload your own artwork

This doesn't require a subscription

If you want to use the Frame as your own personal picture frame, like an Aura Carver frame, you can. You will need to follow a few steps to upload your photos from your phone to your TV.

Download the Samsung Smart View app.

app. Upload your photos into the My Collection portion of the app.

into the My Collection portion of the app. Connect to your TV via Bluetooth . It will show up as Samsung The Frame.

. It will show up as Samsung The Frame. Click on My Collection in the app, which will give you access to those uploaded photos.

in the app, which will give you access to those uploaded photos. Select an image that you want. Click on the three dots in the top right corner. There, you'll see Save to The Frame . Click that.

There, you'll see . Click that. There is a Preview button that lets you see how it will look on your TV. Once you've done that, click Set to have the photo be available to cast.

That's all you need to do to be able to upload your own photos. Then you can find them in the My Collections tab on your actual Frame.

4 Choosing artwork is simple

It just takes a few button presses

Once you're actually using the Frame TV, it's incredibly easy to find artwork. If you click the Home button on the Samsung remote that you're provided when you purchase the TV, you can toggle to the left to see all the menus. These are different menus to help you control what kind of content you're using the TV for, including media, gaming, search, and art.

This is different than uploading the photos of that artwork from your phone too, as the artwork is synchronized to flash in brilliant pixels the Frame TV offers.

By going to the Art section, you immediately are able to see all that Samsung offers in terms of artwork to display on your TV. Frequently, Samsung is updating its content, so you're not going to see the same thing multiple times in a new batch of artwork. With partnerships with The Metropolitan Museum of Art and The Louvre, you can put some of the most famous paintings as the background of your TV. This is different than uploading the photos of that artwork from your phone too, as the artwork is synchronized to flash in brilliant pixels the Frame TV offers.

5 Scroll and select the photos

It's just more clicking with the remote

It's not difficult to choose the photos that you want to display. You just have to click into the Art menu on the TV. From there, you can scroll through the thousands of collections and photos available. There are different collections that highlight specific artists, museums, people, places, or even just the seasons. There is artwork from all kinds of styles as well, so you're not just seeing oil paintings from history.

Samsung keeps a running tab of the artists that you can highlight if you're specifically looking for one painter to show. There are also photographs that you can select from famous photographers to display. At the bottom of the Art menu, there is a list of specific artists you can choose from. Right now, it includes Rene Magritte, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Sandro Botticelli, Paul Cezanne, Pieter Brueghel the Elder, and more. Plus, there are curated collections that highlight impressionism, kids' artwork, and others.

6 Go back to some of your favorite pieces

You can find them stored on your TV

If you have a subscription for the artwork, you're able to reuse some of your favorite pieces. When you click on one to display it as the background, it will save to your Recents tab. That shows up right in the middle of the Art menu when you are looking through it for photos. You can purchase as many as you like with the subscription. However, if you want to buy one specific piece of art without a subscription, it will cost you $19.99. The pieces of yours are found in either the My Collection tab on the TV or in the Recents and you can reuse them as many times as you like.