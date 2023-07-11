During Prime Day 2023, you can save up to $1,200 on Samsung's The Frame TV.

The Frame TV is known for its unique design that resembles a painting on the wall. It offers a high-quality picture with its matte, anti-glare finish and QLED display panel. Whether you're displaying art or watching your favourite shows, the picture quality is impressive.

The TV is designed to sit flush against the wall and features a single cable connection to a breakout box, allowing you to connect other devices conveniently. Gamers will appreciate the 120Hz refresh rate available. Except for the compact 32-inch model, all sizes offer 4K.

During Amazon Prime Day, you can find significant discounts on The Frame TV. The price cuts range from $150 for the smallest model to $1,200 for the largest, making it an excellent opportunity to invest in this unique television.

Here are the best Prime Day deal on Samsung's The Frame:

Samsung/Pocket-lint Samsung 'The Frame' 55-inch QLED 4K TV $987.99 $1497.99 Save $510 The Samsung 55-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame LS03B Series is currently on sale for $987.99 (34% off), down from its original price of $1,497.99. This smart TV features Art Mode, allowing you to transform it into a display of your own art collection or choose from Samsung's Art Store. With its customizable bezel and slim-fit wall mount included, it seamlessly blends into your home decor. The Quantum HDR technology brings a billion shades of color to life, and the anti-reflection matte display ensures excellent picture quality in any lighting conditions. $987.99 at Amazon

More Samsung The Frame Prime Day deals

Here are some other Prime Day deal on Samsung's The Frame. Take advantage of these discounts to find the perfect size and bezel combination that suits your home decor and personal style. Whether it's for your bedroom or kitchen, there's a discounted option available.

The Frame TV goes beyond being a television. It adds an artistic touch to your living space, seamlessly blending into your wall. The combination of its unique design and impressive picture quality makes it a desirable choice for art enthusiasts and tech lovers alike.