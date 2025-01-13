Summary Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung has posted a teaser video for its "true AI companion" that is coming with the Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung seeks to boost Bixby with enhanced AI capabilities to compete with Apple and Google.

All will be revealed soon at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22 10am PST/1pm ET.

Samsung is hosting its Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22 in San Jose, California, where the tech giant is expected to reveal its highly-anticipated Galaxy S25 series to the world. A week before the event, the tech giant posted a new video teasing the phone's new Galaxy AI capabilities, hinting at the reemergence of its ill-fated Bixby virtual assistant.

The 17-second video teaser hit Samsung's YouTube channel, giving us a glimpse at the new "true AI companion" coming to Galaxy phones. In the video, a woman can be seen talking to Bixby on her device, asking the virtual assistant to search for an Italian restaurant with pet-friendly outdoor seating. She asks the assistant to send the details about the restaurant to her friend and to put them on her calendar. You can watch the video below.

Samsung is playing catch-up with Bixby

Samsung's virtual assistant Bixby lags behind its biggest competitors, Apple and Google, which have already brought significant AI enhancements to its flagship phones last year. Hopefully, Bixby's new Galaxy AI improvements will put it on a more level playing field with Gemini and Apple Intelligence.

In an interview with CNBC last year, the executive vice president of Samsung’s mobile business, Won-joon Choi, said the company is looking to "redefine the role of Bixby" given the “emergence of generative AI and LLM (large language model) technology." Samsung released an AI-powered Bixby last year; however, it was only on the Galaxy W25 and W25 Flip in China.

With the Galaxy S24 series, Bixby gained some new Galaxy AI abilities, like translating a live call and summarizing web pages. However, this year's Galaxy AI update for Bixby is expected to be more transformational, making it more conversational like ChatGPT. All will be revealed soon at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22. You can watch the event live that day at 10am PST/1pm ET on Samsung's website or YouTube channel.