Summary After many months of rumors and leaks, Samsung has confirmed the existence of a 'Slim' variant of its Galaxy S25 smartphone series.

Officially dubbed the Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung showcased this thin-and-light handset at its recent Galaxy Unpacked 2025 press event.

The Galaxy S25 Edge will be available 'in select markets' to begin with, which will include both the US and South Korea at launch.

At its Galaxy Unpacked 2025 hardware keynote, Samsung finally took the wraps off its latest generation of flagship Android smartphones. In rapid succession, the South Korean tech giant unveiled its all-new Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra handsets.

In addition to this trio of high-end devices, Samsung went ahead and confirmed the existence of a fourth distinct flavor of S25 -- the S25 Edge. This elusive model was shown to the press in a 'sneak peek' fashion, and its claim to fame is its notably thin-and-light physical form factor.

A 'Slim' variant of the Galaxy S25 had been rumored for many months leading up to the Unpacked event itself.

At first glance, the S25 Edge appears to be a svelte device, with a boxy and rectangular chassis, a dual camera setup, and a thin, uniform front display bezel.

Related Say hello to the Galaxy S25 series: pricing, availability, and more Samsung has just unveiled its all-new Galaxy S25 lineup of handsets -- here's the lowdown on both price and availability.

A 'Slim' variant of the Galaxy S25 had been rumored for many months leading up to the Unpacked event itself -- there has been much chatter surrounding whether this model would reach the record-breaking slimline dimensions of 2015's Galaxy S6.

At first glance, the S25 Edge appears to be a svelte device...

Unfortunately, Samsung hasn't confirmed much in the way of substantive Galaxy S25 Edge metrics. We're in the dark when it comes to device specifications, dimensions, weight, and even price and availability.

For the time being, the only substantive information we have comes courtesy of a Samsung South Africa representative (via Android Authority), who has confirmed that the device will launch 'in select markets', and that the US and Korea will be a part of the initial rollout.

0:56 Related Galaxy S25 series is here, but I'm left wanting more It's the era of iterative smartphone updates, so what did you really expect from the S25 series? Hint: the answer is a lot of AI and very few hardware tweaks.

The 'Slim' bandwagon is about to take off

Rumors point towards an iPhone 'Slim' being under active development

Back in the mid-2010's, the flagship smartphone industry appeared to be in an arms race of slim-and-light proportions. Major tech brands boasted of ever more slimified mobile handsets, culminating in the 0.27-inch (6.9 mm) thick iPhone 6 in 2014, and the equally skinny Galaxy S6 the following year.

Since then, and perhaps as a result of the Bendgate controversy, phone makers have embraced thicker chassis, which are more structurally sound and can fit larger battery packs and more advanced camera optics.

Today's rekindled interest in the 'Slim' form factor is a curious one.

Today's rekindled interest in the 'Slim' form factor is a curious one -- will consumers take well to a thinner smartphone, if it means sacrificing internal tech components in the process?

Apple, for its part, appears to also be flirting once again with thinner phone designs. The so-called ' iPhone Air ' concept has received considerable attention from the media and fans alike, many of whom expect to see such a device ship alongside this year's iPhone 17 series.