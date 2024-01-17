Key Takeaways After months of speculation, Samsung confirmed the existence of the Galaxy Ring at its latest Unpacked event.

The wearable will offer health tracking and use Samsung AI, but specific details are still unknown.

Samsung has not shared the release date, price, or key features of the Galaxy Ring.

After months of leaks and rumors it's finally been confirmed -- the Samsung Galaxy Ring is indeed real, but that's about all we know about it right now. The company teased its new fitness tracker and health monitor wearable during the same Unpacked event that also saw the entire Galaxy S24 lineup unveiled.

Shared towards the very end of the event, the Galaxy Ring was so lightly teased that we're still left with many of the same questions that we had before this event started. We do know that it's called the Galaxy Ring, which isn't huge news if you've been following along with the rumors of late. We also know that it'll offer health tracking which is pretty standard for this kind of product. And yes, this being Unpacked you can bet your bottom dollar that the Galaxy Ring will make strong use of Samsung AI as well.

The briefest of teasers

Samsung said almost nothing about the Galaxy Ring so there is still plenty to guess about. Not only do we not know the key features that the wearable will offer but we also don't know how much it will cost or even the most basic of basics like when it will arrive. In a statement shared with Pocket-lint, Samsung said the Galaxy Ring would "simplify everyday wellness" for users.

Samsung is focused on empowering more people to manage their health with a comprehensive yet simplified approach to everyday wellness at home. We believe this begins with providing people with a better understanding of their body and mind and using these insights to make small changes for a better today and their best tomorrow. Core to this is tracking accurate and consistent data gathered over the longest time possible. That’s why Samsung is expanding its wearable portfolio, soon delivering Samsung’s accumulated innovations to the smallest form with Galaxy Ring. With leading sensor technologies and comfortable 24/7 wear, Galaxy Ring will simplify everyday wellness for even more ways to understand yourself day and night. We will share more information as it becomes available.

With so little information coming from Samsung, we can only assume that there is another event coming later in the year, although it's also possible the Galaxy Ring will just launch via press release. Either way, the likes of Oura and others will no doubt already be taking notice of what Samsung has up its sleeve. Some previous rumors suggested we can look forward to ECG capabilities as well as a pulse monitor and a blood flow sensor, but this is all little more than guesswork at this moment.

We'll be keeping our ears to the ground and we've reached out to Samsung to see if any additional information is forthcoming -- we'll let you know what we learn as soon as we get it.