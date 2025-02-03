Summary Samsung teased its new foldable devices coming in 2025 during its recent Q4 2024 earnings call.

Samsung officially revealed the Galaxy S25 series at its recent Galaxy Unpacked event , with the phones set to launch on February 7. But that's not all it has in the pipeline for 2025. Samsung is also poised to release new foldable phones later this year, and it just dropped a massive hint about its future plans.

During its Q4 2024 earnings call, Samsung executives answered a wide range of questions, from the potential impact of tariffs to the competitiveness of its displays. One question about its mobile device plans for the rest of 2025 stood out in particular, and here's what Samsung had this to say:

"We will continue to drive flagship growth with the Galaxy S25, which boasts an integrated AI operating system and multimodal AI for our most powerful performance yet." Samsung said (via @Jukanlosreve). "In the second half, we will release new foldable products with improved form factors, durability, and a diversified lineup to broaden the customer base."

Samsung has seemingly confirmed that new and refined foldable phones will be released this year. But what can consumers potentially expect? Let's break it down.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be coming with refinements

Plus a new budget-friendly Galaxy Z Flip is rumored to be releasing this year

Last year, Samsung released the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in the US and an improved version called the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition in South Korea. Many are expecting the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to be coming this year, but it remains unclear what upgrades the device could be getting. The Z Fold Special Edition is slimmer and lighter than the Fold 6 and has less of a visible crease line in the display. Some of those upgrades could make their way to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which would make sense as Samsung hints at "improved form factors" and "durability" for its foldables this year.

For consumers on a budget, Samsung is rumored to be considering releasing a budget-friendly Galaxy Z Flip FE. The phone would likely share the Galaxy Fold 6's display and the Galaxy S24's chipset. I hope Samsung goes through with this, as it would be an excellent way for consumers to try out a foldable phone without breaking the bank too much. Samsung said it would offer a more "diversified lineup to broaden the customer base," and a budget-friendly Flip could do the trick.

Samsung hopes its new foldable devices and the Galaxy S25 series will lead to "double-digit growth in flagship sales in 2025." The Galaxy S25 series is reportedly doing well in South Korea and will likely do well with many Galaxy fans looking to upgrade this year -- especially from the S22 or S23. Hopefully, Samsung will deliver a few surprises with its foldable devices this year, especially if it is to stay competitive with OnePlus and Google.