It's no secret that Samsung makes some of the best portable SSDs in the business. The brand's T-series drives have been a go-to option for filmmakers, content creators and gamers for many years now.

Samsung's latest drive, the T9, offers blistering-fast sequential read speeds of up to 2,000MB/s, almost doubling the speed of its predecessor. This means that you can transfer massive files in a matter of seconds, perfect for those working with lots of 4K footage.

Of course, the speed and reliability of a Samsung drive often come with a premium price tag to match, but surprisingly, the brand-new T9 is already heavily discounted for Black Friday, despite having just launched this past October.

This early Black Friday deal chops a massive $90 off the asking price of the 2TB model, so you can have ample storage and break-neck speeds for only $150. Just make sure your laptop or desktop has a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 port to ensure that you can experience this drive's full potential.

The shiny new T9 isn't the only Samsung portable drive that's on sale for Black Friday, though, there's also an unmissable T7 Shield deal that you can nab right now.

The T7 Shield may not offer quite the same speeds as the newer T9, but with 1050MB/s reads, it's still extremely quick. Plus, it's designed for durability, it's IP65 water and dust-resistant and can withstand 3-meter drops.

This is the lowest price we've seen for a 4TB Samsung T7 Shield, outside of Prime Day, where it was reduced to the same price. It's a cracking deal for this amount of storage, especially when it comes from such a reputable supplier.

Why you should buy a Samsung Portable SSD

Portable SSDs are the easiest way to add fast and dependable storage to your devices, whether it's a laptop, desktop, games console or mirrorless camera. You simply plug in your drive with the supplied USB-C or USB-A cable, and most devices will recognize the drive with no extra configuration needed. It's so much easier than opening up your machine and adding an internal SSD.

These drives will even work with the iPhone 15 Pro Max, allowing you to record ProRes video directly to the drive. Additionally, Samsung is the world's number one flash memory brand, and having provided the most dependable solid-state storage, we think it's for good reason.

This confidence is backed up by a healthy warranty, too. The Samsung T7 Shield carries a three-year limited warranty, while the T9 has a five-year warranty.

