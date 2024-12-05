Key Takeaways The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is a 32-inch 4K UHD flat panel with built-in Wi-Fi.

The monitor comes with a remote, and it runs Samsung's Tizen OS for smart TV-based capabilities.

The Smart Monitor M8 offers lots of I/O flexibility for ease of use.

External monitors are more popular than ever before, and for good reason: at a time when so many of us spend hours staring at PC screens, extra real estate is a genuine quality-of-life enhancer. A secondary display panel not only allows for much more breathing room, but also enables a nicer multimedia viewing experience.

Samsung when it comes to display technologies, and with its Smart Monitor M8, the company is flexing its engineering muscles. The product's large 32-inch flat panel not only serves as an external computer display, but also as a full-fledged compact smart TV.

I placed the Smart Monitor M8 on my desk to see how much utility the product could provide -- here's my experience with using it for both productivity and content consumption purposes.

Editor's Choice Samsung Smart Monitor M8 $400 $700 Save $300 The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is an all-in-one TV and computer display that comes with its own operating system, internet access, a dedicated remote, and USB-C output. Pros Bright and beautiful display panel

Lots of I/O flexibility

Sturdy metalic stand Cons Mushy rear-mounted buttons

Tizen operating system could be more polished

Large external power brick $400 at Samsung

Price, availability, and specs

Considering that the Samsung Smart Monitor M8 houses a rather massive 32-inch display panel within its chassis, it's a relatively large and weighty product overall. In terms of dimensions, the monitor comes in at 280.9 x 24.3 x 7.9-inches (713.4 x 616.2 x 200.1mm) with its stand attached, or 280.9 x 16.7 x 1 inches (713.4 x 423.8 x 24.5mm) without the stand. Weight wise, the unit clocks in at 15.9lbs (7.2kg) with its stand, or 9.3lbs (4.2kg) without it.