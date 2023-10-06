We know that the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event is just around the corner, but we can't help getting excited about these fantastic savings on Samsung smart TVs over at Best Buy. The Samsung Savings Event brings up savings of up to $1,500 for smart TVs, laptops, monitors, and other gadgets.

Samsung Smart TVs are some of the most popular and technologically advanced televisions on the market today. These TVs offer a wide range of features that make them stand out from the competition. Samsung Smart TVs also boast advanced features such as HDR and QLED technology, which take color and contrast to the next level. With these advanced features, these devices deliver a viewing experience that truly puts the user at the center of the action, and they remain a top choice for individuals and families seeking the ultimate in home entertainment. The Best Buy discounts are only available through October 8th, 2023, so you have this weekend to decide which model you're picking to upgrade your home entertainment.

Get the best Samsung TV deals

Samsung / Pocket-Lint Samsung QN85C $2300 $3800 Save $1500 With its cutting-edge features, the Samsung QN85C smart TV is a top-of-the-line choice for home entertainment and the perfect choice for anyone who wants an 85-inch TV that's $1,500 off. Its Quantum Matrix with Mini LEDs technology delivers brilliant colors and contrast with over 30 million pixels, while the Neural Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling will make anything you watch to look like it was shot in 4K. The Neo Quantum HDR feature adjusts contrast levels to showcase more accurate colors in every frame. Additionally, the TV features both Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound to bring 3D sound to the mix, so you can listen to cars driving past you or arrows flying above your head. $2300 at Best Buy

Samsung Samsung QN800 Neo $3300 $4500 Save $1200 The Samsung QN800 Neo smart TV is an exceptional option for anyone who wants to experience immersive, high-quality content from the comfort of their home. Since this 85-inch TV is now $1,200 less than its MSRP, it's a fantastic time to add it to your cart.This Samsung TV delivers stunning 8K visuals with great contrast and color precision for a next-level viewing experience. Additionally, its Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+ capabilities provide immersive 3D sound that puts you right in the action. Overall, the Samsung QN800 Neo smart TV is a top-of-the-line option that is well worth its price, especially now that it's on sale. $3300 at Best Buy

Samsung / Pocket-Lint Samsung QN700B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV $1000 $1600 Save $600 The Samsung QN700B Neo smart TV is a fantastic choice for anyone who wants a 55-inch TV, especially one that offers an unbelievably immersive viewing experience. Featuring the Quantum Mini LED technology, it displays super vivid colors and contrasts with the utmost precision and finesse. This model also features 3D sound tracking, which will help with the immersion into whatever you're watching or playing. The Samsung QN700B series is a great 8K TV that enables users to view content in super high detail. At this fantastic price, it is truly an investment worth making for the ultimate viewing experience. $1000 at Best Buy

Samsung / Pocket-Lint SAMSUNG CU7000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV $600 $650 Save $50 Investing in the Samsung CU7000 Neo smart TV is a wise decision for those who are looking for a premium viewing experience. With its large 70-inch screen, the TV provides an immersive and engaging experience with its Ultra High Definition (UHD) resolution that brings colours to life. The advanced display technology provides crystal-clear picture quality, making movies, sports events and video games simply spectacular. The smart TV also comes with built-in Wi-Fi capabilities, enabling users to access their favourite content from popular streaming services directly on the TV. $600 at Best Buy

Samsung / Pocket-lint Samsung Q60C $800 $1000 Save $200 There are several reasons why someone should consider getting the Samsung Q60C QLED 4K smart TV. First, the QLED technology offers a superior viewing experience with stunning color and clarity. This is complemented by the 4K resolution, ensuring that every detail is captured on the large 65-inch screen. The smart Tizen operating system also provides access to popular streaming services, such as Netflix and Hulu, through a user-friendly interface. Additionally, the TV is equipped with advanced features like voice control and ambient mode. By getting the Q60C Neo at this fantastic price, one can have access to cutting-edge technology and a top-quality viewing experience at a reasonable cost. $800 at Best Buy

Other Samsung smart TV discounts