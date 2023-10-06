The new school year is already in full swing, and you may be itching to invest in a new laptop or tablet. Well, this weekend Best Buy is running a massive Samsung sale event and slashed prices to smart TVs, laptops, tablets, and more. These are some of the best prices we've seen on some of best models out there, even days before Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event next week. To save at some pretty impressive prices at Best Buy right now, check out some of the top deals below.
Best Samsung laptop deals
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360
The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 laptop is versatile, powerful, and perfect for anyone who loves to explore and create that is now available for $300 off. With its 360-degree hinge and touch screen, this laptop allows you to effortlessly switch between traditional laptop mode and a creative canvas for drawing or doodling. The long-lasting battery makes it great for working long hours and the powerful Intel processor keeps up with even the most intensive tasks. The high-quality webcam and studio-worthy mic make for online conversations, whether you're catching up with loved ones or working from home. And with a range of ports and 512GB of expandable storage, the Galaxy Book 3 360 has you covered for all your connectivity and storage needs.
Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 2-in-1
The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 2-in-1 laptop is the perfect device for the curious minds out there. During this sale event, you can get this model for $250 off, which is a decent discount. With its powerful processor, thin and lightweight design, and long-lasting battery, this laptop can keep up with your passion projects no matter where they take you. The 13.3-inch AMOLED touch screen provides plenty of space for all your creative endeavors, and the 360-degree hinge allows for even more flexibility. Whether you're using the S Pen to bring your ideas to life or tackling work tasks with ease, the Galaxy Book3 360 is a very capable device.
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360
The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 2-in-1 laptop is the ultimate companion for creative individuals who are constantly on the move, and it's now $300 off. With its sleek and lightweight design, users can take their work anywhere inspiration strikes. The stunning 16-inch 3K AMOLED touchscreen allows for an incredible display and super wide aspect ratio, perfect for designing and sketching. The included S Pen and 360-degree hinge provide unparalleled flexibility in the creation process. Besides, the advanced security features and range of ports make it easy to stay connected and protected, while the powerful battery ensures uninterrupted creativity for hours. This model features 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage space while running on an Intel Core i7 processor, so expect a speedy laptop.
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra laptop is a dream come true for those needing a powerful, yet flexible device to bring their big ideas to life. With a $400 price deduction, this is one item you'll want to add to your cart. It offers lightning-fast performance thanks to its i7 processor series and a dedicated NVIDIA graphics card that brings visuals to life. Its thin and light design makes it the perfect companion for anyone on-the-go, while its stunning 3K AMOLED screen delivers jaw-dropping clarity with an impressive aspect ratio. With its long-lasting battery and wide range of ports, this laptop is perfect for anyone who values power, portability, and security.
Best Samsung tablet deals
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7" 32GB
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablet is the perfect device for the whole family, especially now that it costs a mere $170. Its compact 8.7-inch screen and slim design make it easy to carry with you wherever you go. The tablet features a sturdy metal frame that helps protect against everyday hiccups. With access to hours of entertainment, the whole family can enjoy endless hours of shows, movies and music. The device comes with a decent processor and plenty of storage for your favorite files. Plus, with a long-lasting battery life, you can use the tabley all day without constantly worrying about running out of juice.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8
When it comes to a versatile tablet that the whole family can enjoy, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is definitely worth a mention, especially when it's on sale for $270. With a spacious 10.5-inch LCD screen, every streaming session and video call will be a great experience. But it's not just about looks—the tablet boasts a powerful chipset and up to 128GB of storage space, perfect for keeping up with all the gaming we're sure you'll end up doing. And with a long-lasting battery and fast-charging USB-C port, you won't have to worry about running out of juice mid-way through the day. Plus, parents will love the kid-friendly library of games, books, and videos.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a true powerhouse that will revolutionize the way you work and play. With its impressive 2-in-1 capabilities, you'll be able to seamlessly transition from tablet to PC mode for a productivity experience like no other. The Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset ensures lightning-fast performance, while the all-day battery life means you won't be tethered to an outlet. The inclusion of the fastest S pen yet and the ultra-wide front camera with auto framing are both features that will help you every time you have a meeting, whether for work or your personal life. Plus, with expandable memory up to 1TB, you have lots of storage for your files.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ is the ultimate blend of power and versatility that you won't want to put down. Whether you're watching movies, taking notes, or multitasking, the 12.4-inch AMOLED display will deliver a great viewing experience in stunning details and colors. With the ultra-wide 4K camera, you can capture all of life's memorable moments with greater clarity and precision, and the fast S Pen provides a seamless and natural handwriting experience that is unbeatable. Plus, with the ability to seamlessly switch between devices, you'll stay connected no matter where you go.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the perfect tool if you're looking for a tablet suited for both entertainment and productivity. It has an ultra-large 14.6-inch AMOLED screen, ultra-wide dual front camera, and a super fast S Pen. The tablet's 2-in-1 capabilities make multitasking effortless, while its powerful performance ensures maximum efficiency. Its long-lasting battery life and fast-charging USB-C port offer the convenience of uninterrupted work or play. The tablet's connectivity with other Galaxy devices allows for seamless transitions between devices and ensures that notes and files are always synced.