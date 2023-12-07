Samsung - 77” Class S89C OLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV $2000 $3600 Save $1600 The Samsung S89C is a stunning 77-inch TV, promising vibrant colors thanks to its OLED display. $2000 at Best Buy

If you are preparing to upgrade your home entertainment this holiday season, Samsung's massive 77-inch OLED TV is a great place to look. Not only does it feature a massive screen size perfect for enjoying movies and favorite shows in their fullest capacity, but it also packs plenty of modern technology, such as capable streaming options and cutting-edge visuals. This $1600 discount makes it an absolute steal.

Why the Samsung S89C smart TV is worth the investment this holiday season

The Samsung S89C is a top-of-the-line TV that boasts impressive features and advanced technology that will ensure you get the best experience regardless if you're watching Harry Potter or The Voice finale. Since it uses OLED technology, you'll get to enjoy a vivid display of colors that will make your favorite shows and games come to life. And of course, all those Hallmark movies you won't admit to anyone you're watching. You'll even get to enjoy older holiday movies in today's quality because the Neural Quantum Processor with 4K Upscaling that's built into this TV will enhance your content.

The Samsung S89C delivers deep contrasts and vivid colors, making content bright and clear, especially if you're streaming 4K content. But it's not just the picture quality that's impressive on the Samsung S89C. The Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite feature will draw you into the action with its three-dimensional sound. So when Kevin ziplines out of his bedroom window to escape Harry and Marv, you'll definitely hear him whoosh across the room.

Simply put, this OLED TV promises a great pre and post-holiday viewing experience. Plus, with the discount, you'll be getting an exceptional TV at a more budget-friendly price.