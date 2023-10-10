Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 $650 $800 Save $150 We've seen the Samsung Galaxy S23 on sale before, but we've never seen the price go this low as it has for Prime Day. Now available for $650, the 128GB S23 is the perfect high-end phone for a mid-range price. $650 at Amazon

Amazon's Big Deal Days event is finally here and this fantastic Samsung Galaxy S23 deal is one that's hard to ignore. As the S23 was only released earlier this year, we've only seen a few trade-in deals for the handset here and there, but on this Prime Day, the 128GB flagship model is dropping down to $650, which is a mid-range price for a premium phone.

Why you should get the Galaxy S23 on Prime Day

If you've been holding out for the perfect smartphone deal, now might be the time to pull the trigger. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is widely considered to be one of the best smartphones on the market, especially where the camera is concerned, so getting it for Prime Day is a perfect opportunity to experiment with the camera before Thanksgiving and the holidays to capture epic memories.

The S23's sleek design and high-quality build make it stand out from the competition, and the phone's powerful processor and ample storage space make it an ideal choice for gamers and power users alike. Plus, the battery life is impressive, getting you through a whole day of use with little need for a battery top-up.

Of course, like many Samsung phones, Galaxy S23 houses a stunning AMOLED display. The phone features a 6.1-inch, high-resolution screen that's perfect for streaming movies, playing games, or scrolling through social media. The phone's size is also a plus because there are fewer and fewer models that don't require two hands to operate. Having a phone that can be comfortably held in one hand without a grip is fantastic.

Overall, if you're looking for a top-of-the-line smartphone that delivers superior performance, unmatched connectivity, and a sleek, modern design, look no further than the Samsung Galaxy S23. With its best-ever price available during Prime Day, there's never been a better time to invest in this exceptional device.